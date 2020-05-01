HGTV Pokes Fun at Itself and Cult Favorite Series with New Parody Show House Hunters: LOL

He wants a modern place close to downtown. She wants a bungalow at the beach. He wants a massive closet. She wants a pool. Oh, and their budget, is $12.

HGTV is ready to poke a little bit of fun at itself with the announcement of their latest show: House Hunters: LOL.

The network’s long-running series House Hunters, which follows a couple as they search for a new home that fits their often hilariously different wishlists and budgets, has inspired many meme-able moments and even the occasional controversy. The new self-shot spin-off gathers a group of comedians to watch an episode together via video conference and share their hot takes and witty commentary.

“House Hunters is a play-along phenomenon that has long inspired drinking games, snarky social media commentary and spoofs on late-night television,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “While we’re #HomeTogether, House Hunters: LOL will amp up the fun by combining our favorite comedians with one of America’s favorite shows.”

HGTV announced on Wednesday that they will put out six half-hour episodes of House Hunters: LOL, which will air sometime in June.

According to HGTV, no jokes are off limits. “Everything on House Hunters is fair game — from the house tours and budgets to the wish lists for paint colors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances,” says the network.

They plan to announce which comedians will take part in the series — as well as the official air date and time — soon.

The show was inspired by social distancing, which has shut down much of the network's regular production and inspired some new programming.

In April, PEOPLE exclusively announced Design At Your Door, another self-shot series that will pair homeowners with an HGTV star (the cast has not yet been announced), who will coach them through redesigning a room in their home.

Catering to the social distancing rules of the pandemic, fans will be able to get a full HGTV-approved makeover without having to physically come in contact with the network’s experts, and will receive all necessary materials delivered straight to their door.

“We’re spending a lot of time at home and all around us are those ‘to-do’s’ that we can no longer ignore” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “The great news is that if you want help, HGTV is ready with the trusted experts who can guide you from start to finish. Through technology, you can invite them into your home, show them your challenge, and we will send the solution to your front door.”

The network is currently casting homeowners for Design at Your Door. Interested applicants must send in a photo of the room they would like to breathe new life into, and share their reasoning behind it.

To apply, fans can visit HGTV.com/beonhgtv, or email designatyourdoor1@gmail.com.