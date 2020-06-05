WATCH: Family of 6 Attempts to Transform an Abandoned Island into a Resort in New HGTV Series

Life on this tropical island isn't all hammocks and coconut drinks!

In a sneak peek of HGTV’s new series Renovation Island, which premieres on Sunday, husband and wife Bryan and Sarah Baeumler run into some major issues while working together to renovate a rundown resort in the Bahamas.

“We’re starting to get to know a few people on the island and starting to find out some of the challenges of living here,” Bryan, a licensed contractor, says in the clip above. “One of the challenges down here is actually getting materials in a timely manner. The logistics, the cost, doing things two or three times, what are we thinking?”

“No matter what we’re doing, we’re always finding something going wrong” adds Sarah, a design pro.

Throughout the season, viewers can follow along with Bryan and Sarah as they move to the tropical island with their four young kids, in order to make their dream of transforming the abandoned property into a world-class resort a reality.

Working together with a small staff, the couple will come face to face with a number of unexpected challenges, including extensive damage and the threat of a hurricane.

Making things even more complicated? They only have a six-month timeframe to complete the project in, in order to be ready for prime tourist season.

“This is the biggest change our family has faced and the largest project we’ve ever taken on,” Bryan said in a press release. “What are we risking? Absolutely everything.”

“Everyone said we were crazy,” added Sarah. “But our hearts said ‘yes’—this is the right thing to do.”