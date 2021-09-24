Amazon's Newest Home Products Are Here, Including a Powerful Steam Mop That Scrubs While It Sanitizes
It's without a doubt that you'll find some of the best under-the-radar home items on Amazon, and we've got the scoop on the most recent drop of goodies. There are 2,000 items to browse through, from a new Shark steam mop that shoppers are really excited about to a cozy heated blanket, which you may want to grab before the temps officially drop.
We handpicked some of the highlights to make shopping a breeze for you, including seasonal decor and two inexpensive (but powerful!) robot vacuums:
- Toodour Orange and Purple Halloween String Lights, $16.99
- Avoin Colorlife Hello Fall Pillow Throw Covers, 4 Pack, $21.99
- Bedsure Heated Blanket, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Dreo 24" Oscillating Space Heater, $84.98
- Gttvo Life Robot Vacuum and Mop, $121.99 with coupon (orig. $136.99)
- Shark Steam & Scrub Mop, $129.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Deenkee Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $179.99)
One of the standouts is Shark's Steam & Scrub Mop, which is a steam mop with an automatic scrubbing mop head. The mop has three steam modes (light, normal, and deep) that can remove up to 99.9 percent of bacteria, per the brand, and features LED headlights. Its scrubbing mop head can deliver over 150 scrubs per minute and is designed for all sealed hardwood floors. Customers say the mop is "so much better" than a regular steam mop, "works 10 times better than any other kitchen floor cleaner," and is even the "best investment" they've made into a cleaning product.
Buy It! Shark Steam & Scrub Mop, $129.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for more cleaning help, there are a number of new robot vacuums on the site, including options that are under $150 (which is pretty much a steal). This $137 option from Gttvo Life is also a mop and has a super-thin design, with a height profile of under three inches. Shoppers say it takes a "huge load off" floor cleaning and saves them "precious time." The best part? You can save $15 on it right now thanks to a coupon you clip on the product page.
Buy It! Gttvo Life Robot Vacuum and Mop, $121.99 with coupon (orig. $136.99); amazon.com
You can also snag the new Deenkee robot vacuum on sale for $140 — it has a glowing five-star rating right now thanks to 52 shoppers who have nothing but good things to say about it. One customer raved that it's "not noisy, accurate, [and] does the job while I'm at work."
Buy It! Deenkee Robot Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
There are tons of items to get you ready for fall too, like these throw pillow covers that are a number one new release on the site, Halloween-themed LED string lights, and an oscillating tower heater. Customers say the Dreo heater is "impressive" and even recommend purchasing it over brands like Lasko. A shopper who compared the two said they "firmly believe that the Dreo space heater is the right choice for those looking for consistent heating, an elegant look, and customizability to suit every need."
Buy It! Avoin Colorlife Hello Fall Pillow Throw Covers, 4 Pack, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dreo 24" Oscillating Space Heater, $84.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Bedsure Heated Blanket, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Toodour Orange and Purple Halloween String Lights, $16.99; amazon.com
Shop the rest of Amazon's new home drop here.