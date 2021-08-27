Amazon Just Dropped 2,000 New Home Products, Including a Cordless Vacuum That Even Loyal Dyson Users Love
If your home is in need of a major refresh, Amazon is here to help. The retailer just dropped 2,000 new home essentials recently — yes, really! — including pillows, vacuum cleaners, and even fall decor. No matter what you're looking for (like those organization bins that you should have bought yesterday), you're bound to find it in these new launches.
One of the most eye-catching products is this sleek cordless vacuum, which already has a pristine five out of five-star rating. The brand behind it, VacLife, is well-known for its cordless handheld vacuum cleaner that has the enthusiastic approval of over 11,500 Amazon shoppers. Its newest vacuum addition appears to be just as good, with customers citing that they're impressed at how lightweight and powerful it is. Even loyal Dyson users claim it's the "best all-around cordless vacuum" they've tried, and that they're "not disappointed in any way."
Buy It! VacLife Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
A handful of comfy pillows are also included in the drop, like these Coop Home Goods memory foam throws and this orthopedic option designed for neck pain relief. If you know anything about Amazon pillows, you know that Coop Home Goods ranks as king when it comes to having the most comfortable pillows around. Its throw pillows are living up to the hype; shoppers say they're cozy enough to nap on, and "really beefy and sturdy" compared to other couch pillows they've had. And if you're already starting to get your fall decor in order, these festive new pillow covers will fit them perfectly.
Buy It! Coop Home Goods Throw Pillows, 2 Pack, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! 4th Emotion Fall Stripe Pumpkin Pillow Covers, 4 Pack, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Aupodem Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, $49.99; amazon.com
You'll likely love all the helpful — and incredibly stylish — organization essentials that launched too, like these marble-patterned fabric bins (très chic) and these versatile stainless steel adhesive shelves that you can use anywhere in your home, including the shower, the kitchen, or entryway.
Buy It! Sorbus Fabric Storage Cubes, Marble, 4 Pack, $17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! ODesign Caddy Shelf Basket, 2 Pack, $26.99; amazon.com
So, what are you waiting for? Shop more of our favorites below, and fill up your cart with all of Amazon's newest home goodies here.
Buy It! Coolzon Cooling Mattress Pad, Queen, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Decor & More Pumpkins Microplush Throw, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Orfeld 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moralve Collapsible Stacking Closet Hangers, $27.99; amazon.com
