Amazon's Newest Store Is Where to Go to Get the 'Neutral Aesthetic' You're Seeing Everywhere — Starting at $10

Calming and airy neutrals are in-demand when it comes to home furnishings and decorating. Just take a look at Kim Kardashian's beige-filled abode, or any Kardashian house, for proof. And now there's an incredibly easy way to source the chic and classic look for your own home.

The mostly monochromatic approach consisting of creamy whites, beiges, and tans is being called a "neutral aesthetic," and it's all over Pinterest right now. The phrase has also exploded in search this year, according to Google Trends. Amazon even launched a new Warm Neutrals home store devoted to the trend that's packed with affordable furnishings and accessories, further cementing its popularity — and pieces start at just $10.

Neutral Aesthetic Home Decor

Almost everything in Kim's home, except for the kids' rooms, is a creamy color. Even her pantry is a homage to beige. Other celebs are gravitating towards this craze, too. In fact, you'll find examples galore featured in the homes of Jenna Dewan, Travis Barker, and Hannah Brown, who all recently gave fans a glimpse of their house.

Just like the name suggests, the trend is all about mixing shades of white, beige, and tan in a way that creates a serene and inviting feeling. And for those who think beige is boring, know this: It's not just about light, colorless tones.

There are several ways to add interest through materials, patterns, and shapes. Furniture that features dimensional or eye-catching materials, like boucle armchairs, rattan-covered consoles, and velvet seating are a few easy ways to liven up the room with neutrals.

The Amazon store also features curved sofas, which is another big home trend this year, according to Pinterest. This is one way to make a seemingly simple neutral sofa, like this minimalist sectional, feel fresh and fun. Chairs with rounded backs, arms, and seats are another way to achieve the same look.

Linens that feature all kinds of texture can add warmth. Think: linen curtains in elegant hues, bamboo window treatments, fuzzy ivory accent pillows, plush and creamy corduroy pillow covers, and chunky knit blankets.

The new Amazon store also features a hefty dose of black accents to add contrast. A taupe headboard trimmed in black, a coffee table mixing dark wood and rattan, and modern art featuring inky subjects are just a few pieces that add instant punch by juxtaposing the lighter neutrals. And a similar effect can be achieved with navy and charcoal, too.

And the trend goes beyond the living room. It's a great way to approach a bedroom, too, especially for those that want their sleeping spaces to feel relaxing and tranquil. Furniture and textiles in shades of oatmeal, sand, and ivory, especially bedding, rugs, and window treatments, can make your bedroom feel more like a special retreat.

The recently launched home section features decor and other inexpensive finds for those looking to try the trend in small doses first. With prices starting at $10, you can order a few accessories today and have them at your place in just a couple of days. No pricey investments or home projects required. Head to the Amazon new storefront to browse the entire assortment, or start your shopping with these finds below.

