WATCH: Marie Kondo Is Back! See the First Trailer for Her New Netflix Show Sparking Joy

All three episodes of Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo premiere on Netflix Aug. 31

After inspiring an organizational renaissance with her 2017 hit Tidying Up, Marie Kondo is back on Netflix with a new series.

The clutter-eliminating expert, 36, whose bestselling book, 2011's The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, has sold more than 10 million copies and been translated into 40 languages, is returning to the streamer with a new show titled Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

The three-episode limited series is set to premiere Aug. 31, but before it debuts, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer, above.

Kondo's new unscripted series follows her experience helping three small businesses and their employees. "Tidying up is a powerful, tender act that can completely transform someone's mindset and approach to life," she tells PEOPLE. "That's why I am thrilled about my new series, which shifts the focus from how to tidy to why you should tidy — and the emotional benefits that resonate in relationships, businesses and communities. I am so excited to finally share it with the world!"

"Decide what kind of life you would like to lead," Kondo tells the three employees she's helping in the clip above. "You are important."

As Kondo helps three individuals working at a gardening business, a church and a coffee shop, they all witness small changes pay off in the form of big rewards.

"I didn't think it was going to be so impactful," one says of working with Kondo.

Another adds, "I'm learning more and more about myself." Tearing up, he explains, "It's a little bit overwhelming."

Sparking Joy sees Kondo "help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways," per Netflix's official description. "Marie takes her life-changing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life whether it's in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships."

In a departure from Tidying Up, viewers will also get a glimpse of Kondo's personal life at home with her family.

Kondo's latest show comes not long after she and her husband, Takumi Kawahara, welcomed their third child. The Netflix star, who is also mom to daughters Satsuki and Miko, announced the birth of her son on Instagram in April.

"It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well," she wrote at the time.

While Kondo is known for the flawless, clean aesthetic she popularized with The KonMari Method, she previously told PEOPLE her everyday life can be a little imperfect, a change she credits to her children.

"I used to be a perfectionist," she said, "but it became difficult to maintain that standard after having my children. So much was out of my control. I hope my openness on the subject will help others to ease up on impossible standards."