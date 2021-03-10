Netflix has also given a new real estate reality series from the creator of Selling Sunset the green light

Selling Sunset Has Officially Been Renewed for Two More Seasons! Here's Everything We Know Now

The wait is finally over for Selling Sunset fans: Netflix has officially confirmed that the hit real estate reality show has been renewed for two more seasons!

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, seven months after the show's last season, Season 3, debuted on August 7, 2020. Season 2 of the show dropped just a few months earlier in May 2020. The show first premiered in March 2019.

Though the company did not share when the two new seasons will air (filming has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic), they did note that all of the main cast members will be returning. This includes Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

The cast members have been through a ton of big life changes since the last season aired, ensuring there will be plenty of new drama in the upcoming seasons.

Quinn, often dubbed the show's "villain," announced exclusively with PEOPLE in mid-February that she and husband Christian Richard are expecting their first child. Their gothic winter wonderland-themed wedding was filmed for the Season 3 finale.

Brett left the Oppenheim Group to start out on a new venture, and his twin brother Jason opened another Oppenheim Group location in Newport Beach, Calif.

Young, whose blossoming relationship with Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa was a storyline in Season 3, got engaged and bought a home with the HGTV star over the summer. They are currently planning their wedding and renovating the home, which is located in Newport Beach.

Fitzgerald and Bonnet, who got married in the finale of Season 2, bought and moved into their first house together. Prior to moving, Fitzgerald and Bonnet had been living together in her apartment, which was often seen on the show.

Smith, who joined the cast in Season 2, when she shared that her ex-husband — former NFL player Ralph Brown — had gone missing, is still looking for him. She recently spoke to PEOPLE about how she has become determined to use her platform as a means to track down her ex and father of her son and daughter.

Potratz shocked fans when she announced to PEOPLE in October that she was leaving the Oppenheim Group for rival agency Douglas Elliman, explaining that it was "a purely business decision." At the time, she remarked, "I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast." Now it's been confirmed that she will get her wish.

And finally, Vander, often deemed the most low-key of the group, continues to raise her young children in Miami, Florida — far from the Oppenheim Group offices.

Netflix also shared on Wednesday that they have greenlit another still-unnamed project from Adam DiVello, creator of Selling Sunset and The Hills, that will focus on military vet Sharelle Rosado's all-Black, all-female Allure Realty and "the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate" on the Florida coast.