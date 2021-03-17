Netflix Announces New Marie Kondo Series Sparking Joy Is Coming This Summer

Two more home shows, Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover, will also get new seasons

If this doesn't spark joy, we don't know what will!

On Wednesday, Netflix announced its new reality show starring home-organizing expert Marie Kondo will launch this summer, more than two years after the release of the KonMari Method creator's first hit series, Tidying Up. An official premiere date has not yet been announced.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo will follow the organizing consultant and author both at home with her family (expect cameos from her adorable daughters!) and at work with clients.

The mom of two — who announced in January that she has another baby on the way — will bring viewers a step further into her practices, giving a first-hand look at "how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities," according to a press release from Netflix.

As fans of Tidying Up's often heartstring-tugging episodes know, "the impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets," the release states, and fans can expect more life-changing journeys here.

Netflix also announced new seasons of two other home makeover series are also on the way.

Get Organized with The Home Edit, starring celebrity organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will get a second season.

Season one, which premiered in September 2020, followed the Nashville-based moms turned business partners as they helped organize the lives and homes of real families and celebrity clients — including Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon and Khloe Kardashian.

Dream Home Makeover, which first premiered in October 2020 and quickly aired a second season in January 2021, will also return for a third.

The hit show stars Syd and Shea McGee, the married founders of Utah-based design firm Studio McGee, and follows their stunning home projects and their busy home lives with daughters, Wren, 7, and Ivy, 4.

Premiere dates for seaon two of Get Organized with The Home Edit and season three of Dream Home Makeover have not yet been set.

Last week, Netflix also officially confirmed that hit real estate reality show Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons.

The show first premiered in March 2019 and seasons two and three dropped in quick succession, in May and August 2020 respectively.

