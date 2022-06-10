Designer Melanie Rose says her creations "can be anything from a sumptuous bedroom to a dungeon under the stairs"

First Look: Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room Will Be a Different Kind of Home Makeover Show

Netflix's latest design show is definitely not your typical home makeover series.

How To Build A Sex Room (premiering July 8), hosted by interior designer Melanie Rose, is all about renovating sumptuous spaces that are all about intimacy.

Rose, an interior decorator who has devoted her career to fulfilling couples' fantasies via home design, has been dubbed the "Mary Poppins" of sex rooms by her clients.

In the above clip, she describes how her rooms defy unfavorable stereotypes and fill many unexpected roles.

"When people hear the words 'sex rooms,' they concentrate on the word 'sex,'" she says. "And that connotes 'dirty,' 'disgusting.' Sex rooms are not disgusting."

Throughout the video, clips of her designs show everything from a bedroom with billowing red curtains to a bathroom with a stand-out open shower.

"A sex room can be anything from a sumptuous bedroom to a dungeon under the stairs. But when I design them, they can be beautiful," Rose adds in the clip.

As she narrates the sneak peek, viewers can catch even more glimpses of elaborate rooms, including a bathroom that's all about the details. It features a black freestanding bathtub surrounded by candles and complete with a wall of hanging sex toys. To contrast the darker tones is a whimsical tree consisting of pink and purple flowers that hangs above the bath.

Another lavish room featured in the clip highlights a more simple design, where shelves adorned with sex toys and a range of plants all surround a curvy red chaise lounge. The walls are covered in a paper stamped with sketches of women and hung with pieces of lingerie.

From moody lighting to deep shades of red, every design is elaborate and committed to detail.

"[Sex rooms] can be works of art. They can be fantasies. They can be anything my client desires," Rose adds.