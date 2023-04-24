These Under-the-Bed Storage Containers Are 'Great Space Savers,' and They're Just $8 Apiece

Finding space to house excess linens, seasonal clothes, and toys can be hard — especially if your closets are overflowing as it is. Rather than be forced to purge, why not take advantage of that extra space underneath the bed?

All you have to do is fill the NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bags with winter jackets and bath towels and slip them directly underneath the bed. The space-saving bags measure 39 inches by 18 inches by 6 inches, making them small enough to squeeze under bed frames, but large enough to fit everything from blankets to books. Each set comes with three bags, giving you plenty of storage space.

Thanks to the transparent cover on top, you'll always be able to see what's inside. The bags are accompanied by 10 adhesive tags that allow you to label each one, should you want to be as thorough and detailed as possible. The high-quality cloth fabric isn't flimsy, won't rip, and is super durable. Plus, each bag is finished off with metal zippers and reinforced handles, so they're easy to move and carry.

Buy It! NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bags, $24.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with users calling them "great space savers" and "very spacious" in reviews. One shopper put it simply, writing, "I was able to declutter my closet," while another shared: "I can't believe I emptied a large box full of summer clothes and fit all of them in one."

A third reviewer said, "The fabric is very strong and is perfect for storing light to medium items under the bed. These are absolutely perfect for storing non-seasonal clothes and blankets." They also appreciated that the clear top "allows you to see exactly what is in each, so you can retrieve that favorite sweater… when the weather changes drastically." They finished off by attesting: "I have so much more room in my closet."

Head to Amazon to get the NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bags while they're on sale.

