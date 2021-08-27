Shoppers Say This Duvet Cover Is the 'Softest They've Ever Owned' — and Prices Start at Just $24
Your bedroom should not only act as a relaxing sanctuary where you unwind at the end of each day, but it should also reflect your personal design style — and your bed is one of the most important elements to master. If your bedding could use a little personal touch, check out this duvet cover that over 43,500 Amazon shoppers love.
The Nestl Duvet Cover is a best-selling duvet cover at Amazon and prices range from just $24 to $36 depending on the size you purchase. It's made from 100 percent cooling microfiber that's designed to be soft, lightweight, and breathable enough for all seasons. It securely wraps around any duvet insert with its buttoned enclosure and four-corner ties. Plus, it comes with two pillow shams and it's available in 44 colors in sizes ranging from twin to California king.
While softness and breathability are important features for any duvet cover, durability is just as crucial. Fortunately, this duvet cover was made with pet owners in mind. The machine-washable cover is scratch-resistant, so you don't have to worry about dig-crazed dogs tearing through your bedding. Most notably, pet hair won't cling to the material — one reviewer swears that the pet hair "brushes right off."
If a $36 California king duvet cover sounds too good to be true, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers who rave about how soft, comfortable, and lightweight it really is. "[It's the] softest duvet cover I have ever owned," one shopper said. "It's like sleeping in a cloud."
Another reviewer wrote, "Nice quality for the price! [It's] extremely soft and comfortable, and it was very easy to fit my comforter inside of the duvet cover. I run hot and often sweat at night, and the cool feeling and softness make sleeping in the summer weather way more comfortable. I love it and plan on ordering a few more colors."
A cool and comfortable sleep is just a click away with this popular microfiber duvet cover that starts at $24 at Amazon.
