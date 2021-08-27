Shoppers Say This Duvet Cover Is the 'Softest They've Ever Owned' — and Prices Start at Just $24

The Nestl Duvet Cover is a best-selling duvet cover at Amazon and prices range from just $24 to $36 depending on the size you purchase. It's made from 100 percent cooling microfiber that's designed to be soft, lightweight, and breathable enough for all seasons. It securely wraps around any duvet insert with its buttoned enclosure and four-corner ties. Plus, it comes with two pillow shams and it's available in 44 colors in sizes ranging from twin to California king.