These Bed Sheets Are as 'Smooth as Silk,' and They're 35% Off at Amazon Right Now
Slipping into bed — only to lay down upon crunchy, hard sheets — is hardly the way to quickly fall asleep. Even if you're comfortable and surrounded by plump pillows and a warm blanket, you're going to want to adorn the bed with cozy sheets.
Start with the Nestl 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The 1,800 thread count bed sheets are double brushed on both sides, crafting a material that's incredibly soft to sleep on. Even after multiple washes, the sheets are designed to keep their color and softness and won't pill or tear over time.
Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet constructed with a reinforced elastic lining that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses. Shoppers can choose from 44 solid colors, including rust, burgundy, and calm blue, with sizes running from twin through split king. Plus, there are options to choose a set that comes with extra-deep sheets, should you have a mattress that's larger than average.
Buy It! Nestl 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $22.80 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, having racked up over 46,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers even call them "smooth as silk." One user said, "I was always hot at night with cotton sheets, but now my body is cool under these," while another shared: "Right out of the box, they were super soft."
Even a self-proclaimed sheet snob shared that "these sheets are so incredibly soft." They explained that they've been buying pricey sheets for years, but fell in love with this affordable set. Plus, they appreciated that the sheets "have held up against sweat stains," explaining that their husband is "always really hot at bedtime, and there are no sweat stains."
Buy It! Nestl 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $25.65 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Head to Amazon to get the Nestl 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set for up to 35 percent off before this deal ends for good.
