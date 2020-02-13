This Nespresso Machine Is the Easiest Way to Make Barista-Level Coffee — and It’s 44% Off Today

Image zoom Nespresso/Instagram

Attention, coffee lovers! If you’re looking for barista-level brews without stepping outside, we have great news: One of Nespresso’s most popular machines is 44 percent off in Amazon’s incredible Deal of the Day.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe not only brews perfectly prepared drip coffee, but it also makes excellent espresso-style drinks with a single touch. And while these high-end machines typically retail for $250 or more, you can snag one of your own right now, plus a pack of best-selling coffee pods, for a jaw-dropping price of $129.99.

Operating the appliance couldn’t be easier. You just insert a specially designed capsule into the machine, which the fully automatic system scans and brews. The device prepares one of five different cup sizes in seconds and uses incredibly quiet centrifugal force to precisely blend and extract the ideal flavors. What’s more, the Deluxe model also comes with a movable water tank that conveniently tucks away for fuss-free storage.

Amazon shoppers swear by the power and convenience of the VertuoPlus Deluxe, rating it a respectable 4.3 stars. Reviewers love that the gadget is easy to operate and clean, as well as how “delicious” their beverages taste. And many even say the machine has replaced their daily coffee runs completely, saving them time and money.

“I have no other kitchen gadget that gives me this much joy,” one wrote. “The purple pod espresso is my favorite and better than any espresso I’ve had at a coffee shop.”

Amazon’s Deal of the Day includes both the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe as well as an assortment of its best-selling coffee blends. You’d better hurry, though, because the markdown ends in just a couple of hours, at 3 a.m. ET Friday.

