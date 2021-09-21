Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score a Triple Discount on This 'Dyson-Like' Cordless Vacuum
We love an Amazon Prime member-exclusive deal — especially when it's on a powerful and "high-quality" cordless vacuum.
The Nequare S26 Cordless Vacuum is an under-the-radar model backed by over 1,650 Amazon shoppers. While the brand may not sound familiar, its models are well-liked by customers who often compare them to Dyson, Shark, and other big name. The S26 model works on both hardwood floors and low pile carpets, has a battery life of up to 40 minutes, and comes with an LED brush head, as well as two crevice attachments. The sleek vacuum also features an LED touchscreen display and has nine suction settings.
Right now, you can score a triple discount on the Nequare for S26 if you're a Prime member. The vacuum is $20 off for everyone on Amazon, and customers can also clip a coupon that'll save them an extra $15 off at checkout. But if you're a Prime member, you can save even more — the vacuum is an additional $16 off with a membership. (You can sign up for a free, 30-day Prime membership trial here if you don't have one already.) That brings your total down to just $129 from $180 for the vacuum that even Dyson owners consider "just as good" as their higher-end models.
"I was looking for a cordless Dyson-like vacuum without the cost — I found it with this one!" one shopper wrote. "I have been using it for about a month now. The amount of dirt, dog hair, and dust this picks up is incredible. I am highly impressed. Having a dog, there seems to be dog hair on the floor all the time. The convenience of this vacuum makes it painless to vacuum, and almost enjoyable. It is super satisfying seeing how much this picks up."
Another customer said that "compared to the Dyson stick vacuums, this one has better handling, [is] longer lasting, stands up on its own, [has] quicker charging, [is] so much easier to empty, and better all-over."
Convinced to add the Nequare S26 Cordless Vacuum to your cart? So are we.
