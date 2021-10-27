This 'Lifesaver' Vacuum Is Down to Its Cheapest Price Ever Thanks to a Double Discount
If you're looking to cut down on the slew of cleaning gadgets it normally takes to keep your floors clean, you're going to want to head to Amazon to score major savings on this versatile vacuum.
Right now, the Nequare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is 50 percent off thanks to a double discount. An updated version of the brand's previous series, the vacuum has 175-watt suction power that tackles dirt, dust, pet hair, and other debris. It's head has built-in LED lights that illuminate the mess on your hard floors and low-pile carpets. The vacuum also comes with a crevice nozzle and a dusting brush to tackle other areas in your home, including stairs, curtains, furniture, and more.
Since the vacuum is cordless, there's no risk of tangling up wires while you clean. Plus, you won't be restricted to vacuuming areas that are only near the outlets. And you won't have to deal with the hassle of plugging and unplugging the vacuum as you clean throughout your home, either. To double the battery time, shoppers recommend purchasing an extra detachable battery that's also marked down right now.
The base of the vacuum weighs about 4.8 pounds, so no matter what attachments you put on it, the lightweight vacuum won't be too heavy. The base can also be adjusted to a height that works best for you, and it can stand on its own, making storage a breeze.
Buy It! Nequare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
The vacuum has earned more than 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and customers rave that the ″lifesaver″ vacuum is quiet, yet powerful enough to take on everyday messes.
"If you've purchased 52 different vacuum tools and apparatuses to try to take care of your floors and all the things that gather dirt, dust, and fur, then I highly, highly recommend you get this," one reviewer wrote. "If you happen to have also gotten another dog that happens to shed a whole animal's worth of fur on the daily (read: Corgi), then you really, really should get this. The handling of the dog fur is really what has me so thankful for this effective and easy stick vacuum. It's also, frankly, super affordable (I won't talk about the $400 Roomba sitting in my corner), easy to use, and has all the right tools to tackle every area in my house."
Former Dyson owners even prefer this one — so much so that one customer is vacuuming more times a day "because, believe it or not, this machine is a joy to use: It's a domestic appliance and a toy rolled into one."
Typically the top-rated vacuum costs $160, but it's currently on sale for just $80. Just be sure to apply the coupon in the listing to score the double discount. The end date of the deal isn't listed, so shop the Nequare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on major sale.
