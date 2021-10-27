This 'Lifesaver' Vacuum Is Down to Its Cheapest Price Ever Thanks to a Double Discount

"If you've purchased 52 different vacuum tools and apparatuses to try to take care of your floors and all the things that gather dirt, dust, and fur, then I highly, highly recommend you get this," one reviewer wrote. "If you happen to have also gotten another dog that happens to shed a whole animal's worth of fur on the daily (read: Corgi), then you really, really should get this. The handling of the dog fur is really what has me so thankful for this effective and easy stick vacuum. It's also, frankly, super affordable (I won't talk about the $400 Roomba sitting in my corner), easy to use, and has all the right tools to tackle every area in my house."