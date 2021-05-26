Amazon Shoppers Call This 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum a ‘Fantastic Dyson Alternative’ — and It’s Seriously Marked Down
Anyone who's used an upright vacuum cleaner is far too familiar with the irritation of plugging in the vacuum only to be unable to go too far due to the short cord. Instead of unplugging the vacuum and dragging it into the next room, consider investing in a cordless stick vacuum, which makes cleaning the house wonderfully smooth.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Nequare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which actually boasts four vacuums in one. The ultra-quiet, cord-free vacuum is designed with a 280-watt motor that's strong enough to suck up 99.99 percent of fine particles like debris, dust, pet dander, and crumbs on both hardwood floors and carpets. It's constructed with a flexible brush that can turn 180 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up or down, giving you access to those hard-to-reach corner areas. Plus, you can turn on the LED lights to illuminate the otherwise dark spots under the sofa.
Buy It! Nequare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $120.98 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
For smaller cleaning jobs, the vacuum cleaner can be transformed thanks to a number of attachments. Simply pull out the long metal tube to turn it into a handheld vacuum with a crevice nozzle, designed for tight spots, or the dusting brush for scrubbing upholstered furniture. It even comes with an extra HEPA filter, storage rack, and cleaning brush. When the dustbin is full, just detach it from the base, empty it, and wash it before putting it back in place. After you're done using it,plug it back in to charge it to full power again. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a full charge, so you won't have to worry about needing to stop halfway through cleaning a room.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers adore the power of this stick vacuum cleaner, noting that it's the "best cordless vacuum for the price" and one that "has a lot of power." Plus, many users mention that the Nequare is a "fantastic Dyson alternative" — and it's much more affordable than the beloved brand.
"This cordless vacuum has been perfect for cleaning all of the floor surfaces in my house," one five-star reviewer says. "It has great suction power and operates very quietly. The vacuum can be converted to a handheld vacuum so I can clean the car as well! Given that the vacuum is wireless, it makes it easy to do the jobs around the house — no getting tangled up in cords."
"After my $500 Dyson died, I needed to buy a new vac, but on a budget," another reviewer shares. "This does not disappoint. This thing picks up! My carpet has never looked better. I have a cat who sheds like crazy and with this vac there's not a fur ball on the floor to be found. I'm highly impressed and have zero buyer's remorse. Super cool, lightweight vac and lasts long enough for me to vacuum four large rooms. You can't go wrong!"
Whether you need to upgrade the old vacuum cleaner or simply want one that's free of unruly cords, shop the Nequare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $120.98 on Amazon — and don't forget to add in the coupon for an extra $17 off.
- This Cooling Bra Prevents Chest Sweat, Even in ‘Sticky, Hot, Humid’ Weather — and It’s Under $20
- Amazon Shoppers Call This 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum a ‘Fantastic Dyson Alternative’ — and It’s Seriously Marked Down
- These 18 Summer Styles Are Trending on Amazon — Including a ‘Dreamy’ Ruffle Dress That’s Selling Out
- Amazon’s Shoppers Swear These $25 Leggings with 27,000 Five-Star Ratings Are the Best High-End Dupes