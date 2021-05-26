Amazon Shoppers Call This 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum a ‘Fantastic Dyson Alternative’ — and It’s Seriously Marked Down

For smaller cleaning jobs, the vacuum cleaner can be transformed thanks to a number of attachments. Simply pull out the long metal tube to turn it into a handheld vacuum with a crevice nozzle, designed for tight spots, or the dusting brush for scrubbing upholstered furniture. It even comes with an extra HEPA filter, storage rack, and cleaning brush. When the dustbin is full, just detach it from the base, empty it, and wash it before putting it back in place. After you're done using it,plug it back in to charge it to full power again. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a full charge, so you won't have to worry about needing to stop halfway through cleaning a room.