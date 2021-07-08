The Top-Rated 4-in-1 Vacuum with 'More Power Than a Dyson' Is 50% Off at Amazon

"We were looking to replace our little Shark sweeper that I loved for several years," one shopper shares. "It finally got to the point that every time we used it the dog hair would clog the wand and it would lose suction. So I was skeptical about this one. No problems here. We have two dogs, two cats, and a teen in the house, so there is always a need for a quick sweep. This little beauty handles everything easily. Overall this little miracle has kept the floors in excellent condition."