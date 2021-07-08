The Top-Rated 4-in-1 Vacuum with 'More Power Than a Dyson' Is 50% Off at Amazon
Is your closet teeming with five different kinds of vacuum cleaners, a broom, and a mop? You'd hardly be alone if your home were filled with everything from handheld devices to robot vacuums, and mop buckets — to just name a few. If your space is getting a little cramped, it may be simply time to invest in a vacuum that can do everything.
A trending vacuum that does just that is the Nequare 175W 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and it's currently 50 percent off at Amazon. The cordless vacuum cleaner has been updated with a 175-watt suction that instantly sucks up debris, dust, crumbs, and pet hair for up to 80 minutes at a time. It works on all kinds of surfaces, from hard floors and carpet to stairs and sofas. When you're done cleaning, simply remove the dust cup with the press of a button and release all the dirt.
Along with the LED motorized brush, the vacuum cleaner comes with three other attachments, including a crevice nozzle, dusting brush, and tube. The stick can even be removed to shorten it into a handheld device, allowing you to get into tight spots or reach high shelves and curtains. To store the appliance, you won't have to install a bracket to hang it; it actually stands up on its own.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have been won over by this stick vacuum cleaner, which has earned over 1,300 five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's "great for pet hair" and has "more power than a Dyson." Plus, many shoppers love how easy it is to carry, noting that it's as "light as a feather."
"We were looking to replace our little Shark sweeper that I loved for several years," one shopper shares. "It finally got to the point that every time we used it the dog hair would clog the wand and it would lose suction. So I was skeptical about this one. No problems here. We have two dogs, two cats, and a teen in the house, so there is always a need for a quick sweep. This little beauty handles everything easily. Overall this little miracle has kept the floors in excellent condition."
"I purchased this vacuum instead of replacing the battery in my Dyson V6," another reviewer says. "I was happy with my Dyson but I'm much happier with my new Nequare. It maneuvers under and around furniture with the same ease as the Dyson, but beyond that similar this Nequare out performs Dyson for convenience and functionality. The Nequare has a headlight, provides several power options, has ample battery life, and can be charged anywhere."
Toss out all the other vacuums hiding in the closet and replace them with the Nequare 175W 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $80.40 at Amazon while this deal lasts.
