These Celebrities Are All of Us Performing Odes to Their Beds — NeNe Leakes, Lance Bass and More

These celebs love and admire their beds just as much as the next lounger!

In honor of bedding brand Brooklinen's sixth "birthday," a few famous faces, including Lance Bass, Real Housewives NeNe Leakes and Sonja Morgan, Queer Eye's Carson Kressley, Drag Race's Thorgy Thor recorded odes to their favorite bedtime essentials. The celebrities made the hilarious (and occasionally cringe-worthy) Cameo clips from home while social distancing, reciting poems — or in the case of Montell Jordon, crooning — with admiration for their sheets.

"Soaking up fun, that's what we do / A dose of plushness to start off your day / So go ahead, take a shower / And sit in us for an hour / We know no one's coming over anyway," says Real Housewives of New York City star Morgan, 56, in her video.

Fellow Bravo star Leakes, 52, read the same poem, except the Real Housewives of Atlanta personality personalized it with a "I said what I said" send-off.

Jerry Harris, breakout star from the Netflix docuseries Cheer, also gave an inspired shout-out for the campaign in the style of his famously uplifting "mat talk."

"Keep your head up / That's what we do / When you've had a long day / And you're feeling cuckoo / Lay back on us / 'Cause we're here for you / And when you wake up / You'll be feeling brand-new!" says Harris, in his cheery tribute to pillows.

NSYNC's Bass, 40, highlighted extra-comfortable covers for his part.

"Cloud-like comfort / We're perfect together / Need sleep? / We'll help you drift off / Perfect for hogging / Filled with polyfill or feathers / Covered in ultra-soft cloth," says the musician.

Stars have been spending plenty of time at their homes — and in their beds — as the country continues to practice safe social distancing, and finding creative ways to entertain themselves and their families, whether it's a camping trip to the backyard like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend or some DIY beauty maintenance in the absence of their glam squads.