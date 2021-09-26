"We got this mattress topper because our relatively new mattress is hard as a rock. We didn't want to replace it since it was less than two years old, but we were waking up multiple times a night and having a real tough time finding a comfortable position to sleep," another user says, adding. "We've been using the Nelaukoko mattress topper for a week or so, and the change has been striking. We're not getting up multiple times, and we're not waking up in the morning with aches and pains. We're even sleeping in for the first time in months."