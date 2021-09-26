Shoppers Say This Topper Turns 'Uncomfortable Spring Mattresses into Paradise' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
If you've been sleeping on a too-firm or too-stiff mattress for years, but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a new one, there's a simple fix — all you've got to do is make one quick adjustment. Nab a comfy mattress topper to slip under the sheets, and it'll almost be like you're sleeping on a brand new bed.
A great option is the Nelaukoko 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, and right now it's on sale at Amazon. The foam topper contorts to the shape of your body, providing support and relieving pressure to make sure your spine is properly aligned. It's also designed out of a gel-infused material, which allows for plenty of air flow so you don't get hot overnight — a great plus for those who are prone to night sweats.
It's easy to set up, too. Once you've received the mattress topper, just unroll it on a flat space and give it 48 hours to fully expand. Once it's made it to its full size, it's ready for you to place it on top of the mattress, make the bed, and sleep on it. The 2-inch topper comes in several sizes, including twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king.
Buy It! Nelaukoko 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $47.60–$80.06 with coupon (orig. $55.99–$99.19); amazon.com
This mattress topper has picked up over 2,100 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it turns "uncomfortable spring mattresses into paradise." Other customers have noticed a "huge improvement in sleep," and one notes that it makes their mattress "feel like a much more expensive one."
"Wow, I love this topper," one five-star reviewer shares. "I was torn between a cooling mattress cover or a padded topper. After reading all reviews I made the right choice." They add that they slept "very well" on it from the first night and recommend it to all. "Careful though, you may never want to leave your bed again."
"We got this mattress topper because our relatively new mattress is hard as a rock. We didn't want to replace it since it was less than two years old, but we were waking up multiple times a night and having a real tough time finding a comfortable position to sleep," another user says, adding. "We've been using the Nelaukoko mattress topper for a week or so, and the change has been striking. We're not getting up multiple times, and we're not waking up in the morning with aches and pains. We're even sleeping in for the first time in months."
Rather than replace an old mattress, shop the Nelaukoko 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper while it's on sale at Amazon.
