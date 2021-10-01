Neil Patrick Harris Is Launching a Newsletter Full of His 'Favorite People, Places & Things'

Neil Patrick Harris has experienced a bevy of wild and wonderful things in his 48 years — and now, he's ready to share the best of the best of them with anyone who will listen.

The Emmy and Tony award-winning actor is bringing together all of the things he just can't stop thinking and talking about in a free newsletter called Wondercade, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, which will be both curated and written by Harris for the love of his fans.

"I'm 48 years old and I've spent a better part of my life getting to fill a bucket with a very long list of random and disparate things that I like," the father of two tells PEOPLE. "I thought it would be great to have a single place to recommend things, to discuss things and to sort of be PT Barnum and have people 'step right up,' and shine a spotlight on the random things that I enjoy."

Designed with the mission statement that "life should be entertaining," Wondercade will be a weekly newsletter emailed to subscribers sharing Harris's favorite recipes; travel hotspots; art, film and music recommendations; no-fail gift ideas and more.

Neil Patrick Harris Wondercade Credit: Wondercade

For example, in the first iteration of the newsletter, which debuts Wednesday, October 6th, Harris shares the story of visiting an incredible restaurant in Italy — which he highly recommends — and meeting the kind-hearted granddaughter of the owner. He then gives the recipe for one of her pasta dishes, which she agreed to share with his readers.

"Wondercade is going to be a sort of one stop for all of my passions — my favorite people, places and things that I find fascinating or interesting," Harris says. "And I'm loving that it's an email. There's something old school and more authentic to me about an email because there is no algorithm to it. Every single thing in there is something that I enjoy, am passionate about, desire, or want to discuss."

And this isn't just some ploy to get people to click some links and buy stuff, Harris assures. Wondercade is simply his pandemic passion project brought to life — a creative outlet for him, which he believes can truly benefit those who read it.

"I wanted to make sure, if I did something like this, that it was legitimately authentic," he says. "That it wasn't me joining forces with a company to then pretend that I really like this tea set — 'best tea set ever!' No, I want to talk about things that I actually know and like. I want to have a free debate and discussion about things that I find interesting, without there needing to be an agenda."

While he admits the content may be a bit skewed towards men — "Almost Barney Stinson-ish," the How I Met Your Mother alum says with a laugh of some of the cocktail-making and suit-fitting recommendations — he does think there will be something in every edition for everyone to enjoy. Especially, he says, because he will have some of his friends and family contributing.

Neil Patrick Harris Wondercade Credit: Wondercade

"Obviously, my nuclear family is going to be involved because David's an expert in a myriad of things that I am not. He's the chef and I wash the dishes," Harris says of his husband, actor and chef David Burtka, whom he married in 2014.

"He'll be on board and he's got amazing taste... I mean, he put out a book about how to throw a party, for Pete's sake," he adds of his husband's tome, Life Is a Party. "His skills with decor are amazing, his knowledge about fashion is spectacular. So, there'll be a lot of Mr. Burtka on there."

Patrick Harris, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris and David Burtka Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Their twins, daughter Harper and son Gideon, 10, will also get their chance to wax poetic on their topics of choice; Harris assumes Harper will discuss her favorite horror movies, while Gideon will share his recommendations for video games that aren't widely known. ("I'm not sure if he really wants to share that with the public, insomuch as, I think he just wants to be able to do the research," Harris jokes of his son.)

At the end of the day, Harris says he's simply excited to be able to pursue a project that makes him come alive, and write in a way that feels true to who he is.

"I've always loved the written word. When I was eight or nine years old, I worked in a book shop in a small town in New Mexico and I fell in love with how sentences work," he says. "So, to be able to write small chunks about exciting things, in ways that sounds like it's coming from my actual voice and to meet the reader with respect and a bit of wit and humor, that's just been a super fun writing challenge."

Neil Patrick Harris Wondercade Credit: Wondercade

Now, he's just ready to get Wondercade out and into the world.

"I chose the name Wondercade because it felt like a circus had come to town. And you have to give your tickets and then a barker is standing out, which is me, and I'm telling you all of the cool things inside and you pay your admission and I pull back the curtain and you walk inside and get to see cool stuff," he says with a laugh.

"But, thankfully, the admission is free," he continues, "and your ticket is your email address."