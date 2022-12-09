NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Wife Mary Reveal Their 'Organic Modern' Nashville Home — See Inside!

Bear and Mary Rinehart are opening up their newly renovated Nashvillehome!

The NEEDTOBREATHE frontman, who also performs as a solo artist under the name Wilder Woods, and his wife teamed up with interior designer Tanya Hembree of ONYX + ALABASTER to create the perfect chic, yet family-friendly home.

Bear, 42, who is dropping his sophomore solo album in early 2023, says that their home is "a little bit of country and a little bit of L.A. vibes" spread out across seven acres of land. Mary, also 42, describes their space as "organic modern" with "textural elements" incorporated into it.

"The big thing for me is I want people to come in and feel at home," she adds. "I want them to feel like they can linger and be comfortable."

Allison Elefante

From the moment you step into the home, their eclectic aesthetic is on display. A statement-making black, geometric light fixture hangs from the ceiling in the foyer, reflecting Bear's preferred interior design style. "I like stone, brick and clean lines," he tells PEOPLE. "I'm not a fan of clutter."

Mary, meanwhile prefers things a little bit cozier: "I want to have those soft elements alongside the more stone and wood that Bear likes. I do think it makes for a balanced combination." Her preference really comes into play in the home's more private spaces.

Allison Elefante

A wood-panel accent wall adds texture to the primary bedroom, along with the wooden beam built into the vaulted ceiling. Vast windows offer views of the surrounding greenery that Mary adds "feels really private."

"We live up on a hill with a nice view, so that's probably my favorite thing to wake up to," says Bear. "I love getting out of bed, opening up the windows and seeing the view. It's really beautiful."

Allison Elefante

The primary bathroom incorporates a similar paneling style as the bedroom and features an open shower and freestanding bathtub, giving it a spa-like feel.

Allison Elefante

Bear's home studio offers a totally different feeling with rich black walls, leather furniture, and a bold, futuristic desk setup. He wanted his creative zone to evoke a "New York loft" vibe," he explains. "I like that it's sort of stark contrasting — I think it's just a good space to work."

Mary adds that it was helpful to build a separate structure outside for Bear's studio, which used to be in the main house, because it kept their three sons — Wilder, 7, Woods, 5, and Waters, 2 — from disturbing their dad at work, and occasionally, from destroying his stuff.

Allison Elefante

"They broke three guitars and they would always be banging on the window," Bear recalls. "So a pretty important part of the renovation was getting the studio out where I could work in peace. It's also nice to be close to home so I can kind of jump in there if anything's going on."

Along with moving the studio outside, another addition that was helpful for their family is the expansive backyard living space. "There's a really nice outdoor area here with a fireplace," Mary says. "And we end up doing a lot of our meals in the spring or fall out there."

Allison Elefante

When it was time to start tackling their home renovation project, Mary knew she could trust Hembree with every detail.

"I actually walked into ONYX + ALABASTER's home store and immediately felt like this is the vibe I wanted to go with," Mary remembers. "We gave them some inspiration photos and Tanya kind of took it from there. I feel like they totally nailed it!"

"We've done lots of our own renovations," Bear adds. "We've been married almost 20 years, so we've lived in quite a few houses. This was the first time we got to work with a professional, which we were really thankful for, and obviously that's a blessing."