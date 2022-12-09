NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Wife Mary Reveal Their 'Organic Modern' Nashville Home — See Inside!

The couple partnered with interior designer Tanya Hembree to remodel their family-friendly space

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 02:00 PM
Bear and Mary Rinehart's home remodel in Nashville
Photo: Allison Elefante

Bear and Mary Rinehart are opening up their newly renovated Nashvillehome!

The NEEDTOBREATHE frontman, who also performs as a solo artist under the name Wilder Woods, and his wife teamed up with interior designer Tanya Hembree of ONYX + ALABASTER to create the perfect chic, yet family-friendly home.

Bear, 42, who is dropping his sophomore solo album in early 2023, says that their home is "a little bit of country and a little bit of L.A. vibes" spread out across seven acres of land. Mary, also 42, describes their space as "organic modern" with "textural elements" incorporated into it.

"The big thing for me is I want people to come in and feel at home," she adds. "I want them to feel like they can linger and be comfortable."

Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville Home Credit: Allison Elefante
Allison Elefante

From the moment you step into the home, their eclectic aesthetic is on display. A statement-making black, geometric light fixture hangs from the ceiling in the foyer, reflecting Bear's preferred interior design style. "I like stone, brick and clean lines," he tells PEOPLE. "I'm not a fan of clutter."

Mary, meanwhile prefers things a little bit cozier: "I want to have those soft elements alongside the more stone and wood that Bear likes. I do think it makes for a balanced combination." Her preference really comes into play in the home's more private spaces.

Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville Home Credit: Allison Elefante
Allison Elefante

A wood-panel accent wall adds texture to the primary bedroom, along with the wooden beam built into the vaulted ceiling. Vast windows offer views of the surrounding greenery that Mary adds "feels really private."

"We live up on a hill with a nice view, so that's probably my favorite thing to wake up to," says Bear. "I love getting out of bed, opening up the windows and seeing the view. It's really beautiful."

Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville Home Credit: Allison Elefante
Allison Elefante

The primary bathroom incorporates a similar paneling style as the bedroom and features an open shower and freestanding bathtub, giving it a spa-like feel.

Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville Home Credit: Allison Elefante
Allison Elefante

Bear's home studio offers a totally different feeling with rich black walls, leather furniture, and a bold, futuristic desk setup. He wanted his creative zone to evoke a "New York loft" vibe," he explains. "I like that it's sort of stark contrasting — I think it's just a good space to work."

Mary adds that it was helpful to build a separate structure outside for Bear's studio, which used to be in the main house, because it kept their three sons — Wilder, 7, Woods, 5, and Waters, 2 — from disturbing their dad at work, and occasionally, from destroying his stuff.

Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville HomeCredit: Allison Elefante
Allison Elefante

"They broke three guitars and they would always be banging on the window," Bear recalls. "So a pretty important part of the renovation was getting the studio out where I could work in peace. It's also nice to be close to home so I can kind of jump in there if anything's going on."

Along with moving the studio outside, another addition that was helpful for their family is the expansive backyard living space. "There's a really nice outdoor area here with a fireplace," Mary says. "And we end up doing a lot of our meals in the spring or fall out there."

Bear and Mary Rinehart Nashville Home Credit: Allison Elefante
Allison Elefante

When it was time to start tackling their home renovation project, Mary knew she could trust Hembree with every detail.

"I actually walked into ONYX + ALABASTER's home store and immediately felt like this is the vibe I wanted to go with," Mary remembers. "We gave them some inspiration photos and Tanya kind of took it from there. I feel like they totally nailed it!"

"We've done lots of our own renovations," Bear adds. "We've been married almost 20 years, so we've lived in quite a few houses. This was the first time we got to work with a professional, which we were really thankful for, and obviously that's a blessing."

Related Articles
US House of Representatives member-elect Maxwell Frost (C), Democrat of Florida, arrives for a group photo with member-elect Harriet Hageman (L), Republican of Wyoming, outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 15, 2022.
Gen Z Rep.-Elect Maxwell Frost Was Denied a D.C. Apartment: 'Ran Up a Lot of Debt Running for Congress'
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
​​Amazon Shoppers Agree That the 'Hype Is Accurate' Around Hydro Flask Water Bottles — and They're on Sale Now
Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Nearly 21,000 Shoppers Have Given This Lightweight Stick Vacuum a Five-Star Rating — and It's on Sale
Whonline 18 Inches Pip Berry Wreath Christmas Wreath Off White Winter Wreath for Festival Celebration Front Door Wall Window Home Decor tout
This Handmade Wreath Is the Low-Key Winter Decor I've Been Looking for, and It's on Sale at Amazon
Cindy Crawford Celeb IOU
Cindy Crawford Surprises Trainer of 17 Years and Husband, Who Beat Addiction and Cancer, with Home Makeover
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at the White House for HGTV's White House Christmas Special. Credit is courtesy HGTV.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Will Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' Special Alongside First Lady
Bedsure Queen Size Mattress Pad Tout
Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Shoppers Call This Customer-Loved Roomba a 'Beast,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Rug Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with This 'Unbelievably Soft' Bathmat That's Now on Sale Starting at $10
Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum - NV141
Shoppers Say This Shark Vacuum Makes Carpets 'Feel and Look Brand New Again' — and It's on Sale at Target
Wendy Williams and son, Kevin Hunter Jr. attend the ceremony honoring Wendy Williams with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr., 22, Evicted from Miami Apartment Over $70,000 in Unpaid Rent
john prine
Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., is pictured with his Carhartt jacket in Longworth Building
Congressman Says He Is Throwing a 15-Minute Christmas Party: 'It's Real'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Step Out for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala
celeb Christmas trees Porsha Williams
Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees! Porsha Williams, Alex Rodriguez and More Stars Show Off Their Festive Firs
eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11,Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off