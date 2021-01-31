Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The D-Shaped Robot Vacuum That ‘Gets Every Nook and Cranny’ Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Nearly every robot vacuum cleaner on the market has one thing in common: a round design. While the shape allows those devices to move around without getting stuck, it also prevents them from getting into the edges and corners of your space. That's why tons of Amazon shoppers are instead opting for a D-shaped option. And right now, you can get the Neato Robotics D4 Laser-Guided Smart Robot Vacuum for 30 percent off.

This robot vacuum's D-shaped design and extra large brush allow it to get rid of any pesky crumbs or dust particles hiding in corners and along the walls. It uses lasers to make a map of your home, so it can navigate around furniture, avoid stairs, and even see in the dark. Plus, if there are areas that you don't want the robot vacuum to access, you can set up "No-Go Lines'' in the Neato app.

Other features include a high-performance filter that traps 99 percent of dust mites and allergens, a turbo mode for extra-deep cleaning, a 75-minute battery life, and the option to schedule cleanings on the app. You can also connect the robot vacuum to an Apple Watch, Amazon device, or Google Home.

"I have been using this for over a month now, and I can say without a doubt this is my best household item in the house," one reviewer wrote. "I have two cats and two dogs, so I am always having to sweep and vacuum. The last day I had to sweep or vacuum was the day before my Neato arrived in the mail. If you walk through my house you would never know I had four shedding pets running around."

A second shopper added that the vacuum "goes in straight lines and gets every nook and cranny of the house." Many reviewers also raved about the virtual "No-Go Lines" that keep their vacuum away from certain pieces of furniture or rooms with stuff on the floor.

The 30 percent off sale will run through February 20, so you have a few weeks to shop the Neato Robotics D4 Laser-Guided Smart Robot Vacuum on Amazon for its lowest price ever.