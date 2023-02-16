Even Roomba Owners Prefer This Popular Robot Vacuum — and It's 50% Off Today

Presidents Day is still a few days away, but Amazon has already marked down tons of products ahead of the big shopping weekend. And if you've been on the hunt for a robot vacuum cleaner, you're going to want to keep reading.

Right now, the Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 50 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $199. This robot vacuum can cover up to 750 square feet on a single charge, picking up dirt, dust, and debris on both carpets and hard floors. It uses mapping technology to navigate your house, so it doesn't run over the same spot twice. The device is outfitted with a spiral combo brush that, according to the brand, is 70 percent wider than what you'd find on competitive models, so it can pick up even more dirt as it works.

You can control the robot and set schedules directly through the MyNeato app, so you really don't have to lift a finger. You'll even be able to select zones that you don't want the robot vacuum to go into. Plus, as the robot vacuum works, the high-performance filter traps up to 99 percent of allergens, helping you sneeze and itch less while indoors. And once it's worked for 100 minutes, it'll automatically head back to its charging dock.

Amazon

Buy It! Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner, with reviewers noting they're "surprised" how much it picks up. Plus, they add that this device works "fast" to get the house clean. One user wrote, "Roomba and Roborocks are good themselves, but they don't pick up dust and dirt like the Neato devices," while another explained: "The first worked so well at keeping pet hair under control that I bought a second to keep upstairs."

"How did I live my life without one of these? I have the D8 model and will never go back to vacuuming myself," a third shopper maintained, explaining that they have three dogs and the floors tend to be dirty constantly. They also wrote: "I wish I could give this vacuum 100 stars. Do yourself a favor and just buy it already!"

Head to Amazon to get the Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 50 percent off.

