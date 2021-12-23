The impacted products were sold online on four different websites between March 2016 and June 2021

Nearly 40K Bunk Beds Recalled Due To 'Serious' Health Risks Following Death of 2-Year-Old Ohio Boy

Nearly 40,000 Angel Line bunk beds have been recalled after the death of a toddler.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the massive recall on Wednesday due to "serious" concerns about "entrapment and strangulation hazards" posed by the furniture from the New Jersey-based company.

Models impacted by the recall — the Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed, the Creston Twin over Twin Bunk Bed and the Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed — were sold online on Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and OJCommerce websites between March 2016 and June 2021.

The recall comes three and a half years after a 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio, was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder. The child ultimately died.

Angel Line Bunk Beds with angled ladders Credit: CPSC

Consumers are instructed to "immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds" and prevent children from accessing them until they can be repaired. Consumers are also asked to contact Angel Line to obtain a free repair kit that contains the brackets to help stabilize the angled bunk bed ladders.

"We recommend that you stop using the product until you install the reinforcement brackets," the company noted. "To prevent any injuries, Angel Line will be sending the reinforcement brackets that CPSC has approved so you can continue to use your bunk bed."

According to the CPSC, a metal hook connecting the ladder to the upper bunk bed frame "can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted." This can allow a gap between the ladder step and bed frame to open wider than 3.5 inches and lead to children getting stuck.