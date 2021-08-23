Bill Russell moved into the Mercer Island home nearly 50 years ago when he became a coach for the Seattle SuperSonics

NBA Legend Bill Russell Lists His Washington Home of Nearly 50 Years for $2.6M — See Photos

Bill Russell is saying goodbye to his Washington home after nearly 50 years.

The NBA legend, 87, has listed his $2.6 million home on Washington's Mercer Island with Eddie Chang of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.

"I was offered the head coaching job with the Sonics in 1974. When I took the job I was a single parent and chose Mercer Island because it had the best schools in the Pacific Northwest," Russell told the Puget Sound Business Journal.

He continued, "The house was not built for me. I was actually looking at the house next door, but it was not private enough. I not only purchased this house but the two lots above me for the added privacy, and a number of years ago sold them but still maintained my privacy here at the house."

Now, Russell and his wife, Jeannine, are downsizing but staying close to the Mercer Island area. "I will miss the privacy, peaceful tranquility, the views of the lake and most of all my hot tub," he said.

The 4,250-square-foot property was built in 1973 and recently renovated to give the mid-century home modern finishes, incorporating several fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and a private deck. The living space highlights its elevation changes, built-in shelving, and open floor plan.

The house includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two half-baths, boasting a suite that features a fireplace and private deck overlooking the tree-lined landscape. The en suite bathroom has a dual vanity, multi-head shower, skylights, and a hot tub big enough to hold 10 people.

The "epicurean" kitchen has luxe surfaces and appliances surrounded by windows looking at the balcony.

Other spaces in the house include a media room and a recreation room. The home also has a four-car garage. The property covers just under half an acre.

Russell is a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and a 12-time NBA All-Star, according to his NBA profile. He was a center for the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969. During his final three seasons, he also served as the Celtics' head coach, becoming the NBA's first Black head coach.

Additionally, the former athlete is one of only seven players in history to win not only an NCAA Championship and an NBA Championship but also an Olympic gold medal.