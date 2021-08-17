The former Houston Rockets player is trading in his nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom home

NBA Legend Tracy McGrady Is Selling His Texas Mega-Mansion for $8 Million — See Inside!

Tracy McGrady's Texas-sized mansion has rocketed onto the Houston-area real estate market.

The seven-time all-star NBA player, 42, who played six seasons with the Houston Rockets, is selling his luxurious estate for $7,999,999, PEOPLE can confirm. It's listed with Clevell Harris of CA Modern Realty. The Hall of Famer has owned the property, located in a gated community in Sugar Land, Texas, since his time on the Rockets, but has since retired from the sport, with 2013 marking his last year in the NBA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom home comes in at 23,652 square feet, and, according to the listing, is "a breathtaking example of opulent country club living." Situated on two acres of land, the property is adjacent to a lush golf course.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

A circular driveway greets guests at the front of the property, followed by an extravagant foyer with a custom iron staircase and limestone floors. Double-height ceilings in the foyer and throughout the rest of the home are also a perfect fit for the 6'8" athlete.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

On the main floor, an open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, butler's area and wet bar, and a cozy family room features a custom, hand-painted wood ceiling.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

An elevator leads to the other floors in the home, including to the top floor where several lofted bedrooms, a game room, a guest suite and the main wing are located.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

The main wing features a luxurious marble ensuite bathroom, a sitting area, and massive custom walk-in closets.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

Elsewhere in the home guests will find a movie theater, an office, a gym, a full-court basketball court (naturally) and a spa area with a built-in barbershop.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Justin Baldoni's "Feng Shui-ed" Farmhouse in L.A. — with a Climbing Wall for His Kids!

Outside, a pergola provides a place to dine al fresco, and a guest house with a full kitchen and bath is perfect for visiting friends and family. And for those ready to beat the Texas heat, a custom-built swimming pool — with a waterslide! — is at the ready.

Tracy McGrady - Texas Home for Sale Credit: TK Images

McGrady, a Florida native, has been married to wife, Clerenda, since 2006. They share four children: daughters Layla and Laycee, and sons Laymen and Layden