This $25 Kit Comes with Everything You Need to Grow Your Own Bonsai Trees
If you’re looking for a new hobby or fun family activity, growing your own Bonsai trees might just be one of the best (and more affordable) options — and you don’t even need a green thumb to do it thanks to this handy starter kit from Nature’s Blossom. It comes with everything you need to grow four different types of Bonsai trees for just $25.
Your kit includes four seed packets, peat soil discs, biodegradable growing pots, plant markers, and a detailed instruction manual with useful tips and tricks. All the seeds are 100 percent non-GMO and come ready to sow. However, when your kit arrives, you’ll want to start by soaking the seeds in warm water for 24 hours before planting.
According to the directions, you should expand the compressed soil pellets using hot water and fill the biodegradable pots with them. Then, plant one seed packet in each pot, cover it with a thin layer of soil, and water when it starts to feel dry. It’s that simple! It’s so simple, in fact, that hundreds of reviewers have given Nature's Blossom Bonsai Tree Kit a five-star review, calling it “perfect for the first time grower.”
Buy It! Nature’s Blossom Bonsai Tree Kit, $24.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
“This is pretty much the coolest thing I've ever bought on Amazon in my life,” one wrote. “And the kit is perfect for beginners. I'm so tempted to buy another one just to do it all over again! I don't care who advises against starting from seed — this was an experience of a lifetime!”
Not only will you get the satisfaction of growing your own Bonsai trees from scratch, many customers have also pointed out that it’s a great learning experience for kids.
“This is a great meaningful gift to share with your children,” another reviewer wrote. “You assist these little trees in coming to life and in the process talk a lot about seeds and how they grow and plant biology, and even the art of Bonsai gardening.”
No matter your gardening skill level, the Nature’s Blossom Kit would make the perfect gift for a plant lover or anyone looking to test their green thumb. It normally costs $28, but for a limited time, shoppers can score it for 11 percent off (no Prime membership required), giving you all the more reason to delve into a new hobby ASAP.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.