Amazon Shoppers Say This White Artificial Christmas Tree Is Better Than a Real One — and It's $300 Off
When do you like to put up your Christmas tree — right after you toss the jack-o'-lanterns? If you feel like it's never too early, you'll be glad that we spotted this artificial Christmas tree that's over 60 percent off on Amazon. (That means it's more than $300 off!)
The National Tree Company White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree is a white Christmas tree that features flecks of silver to create a shimmering effect, just like snow. The fluffy 7-foot tree comes pre-lit and has hinged branches that are ready for ornaments. And because the National Tree Company values safety, the allergen-free tree is fire-resistant.
"I absolutely love this tree," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I received it today and put it together this evening… It isn't even decorated yet but it is so beautiful. The tree comes in three sections and is super easy to put together. All my adult life I've had real trees but since my kids have flown the coop now I decided this is my year to have the tree I've always wanted. This tree does not disappoint. I can't wait to decorate it!"
"This is the most beautiful white Christmas tree I have ever seen," wrote another reviewer. "I bought extra white lights thinking 450 would not be enough. It's perfect, no extra lights needed."
Shoppers have rated the white artificial Christmas tree 4.4 stars out of five stars, and many highlight that, the 28-pound tree's required setup time is relatively short (under 50 minutes), especially compared to the process of buying and setting up a real tree.
"We enjoyed our first artificial tree this year," added another shopper. "Easy to unpack and set up. A few of the 'pine needles' fell off with handling, but it was 90% less than a real tree… So nice not to have to lug a giant real tree from the car to the house, no fire risk, very little mess, no messing with stringing lights, etc. It saves so much effort!"
Plus, the brand also stands behind its product by offering warranties up to five years. Shop for the National Tree Company white artificial tree while this sale lasts, and use those savings to put some presents under it.