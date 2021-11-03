Amazon Shoppers Say This White Artificial Christmas Tree Is Better Than a Real One — and It's $300 Off

"I absolutely love this tree," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I received it today and put it together this evening… It isn't even decorated yet but it is so beautiful. The tree comes in three sections and is super easy to put together. All my adult life I've had real trees but since my kids have flown the coop now I decided this is my year to have the tree I've always wanted. This tree does not disappoint. I can't wait to decorate it!"