Shoppers Say You Can't Even Tell This Tall, Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Is Fake — and It's 48% Off Right Now

There are two types of people in the world — those who choose to decorate their home one holiday at a time (so, Thanksgiving is up next) and those who skip right to Christmas as soon as November 1 hits.

If you fall into the latter and are ready to get into the holiday spirit by putting up a Christmas tree, you will be pleased to hear that Amazon is right there with you, and with discounts.

The National Tree Company 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree is currently on sale right now for 48 percent off its original price, and it's perfect for low-maintenance decorators looking for a high-impact tree that doesn't require much work to set up.

Towering at 9 feet tall with a 66-inch base diameter, the pre-lit artificial Christmas tree is designed to look and feel as natural as possible with hundreds of individually crafted branch tips. Although quite tall, the tree is "easy to assemble," reviewers have said, thanks to its pre-attached, hinged branches that drop down and fold back for easy storage. What takes the most time, according to shoppers, is the fluffing of the branches to make it look as full and realistic as possible.

Amazon

Buy It! National Tree Company 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, $393.45 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

The under-$400 tree comes in four parts and is "sturdy," as it's made with high-quality materials, including hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles and a metal base. Plus, unlike some artificial trees that come undecorated, this option features over 900 pre-attached soft white incandescent light bulbs.

And Amazon shoppers have been nothing but impressed by the holiday tree, too. One five-star reviewer shared, "We purchased this tree to replace the one we previously had for 10 years! Very easy to assemble… We couldn't be happier overall."

An additional shopper explained how they were at first "extremely hesitant about buying an artificial tree," as they never had owned one before, but ended up being "very pleased" with this purchase. They added, "After having this tree up for the season I am so happy we purchased it. It is still beautiful, no ornaments have fallen off, no needles to sweep up and no one knew it was artificial until they touched it!"

For those who are either allergic to pine trees or are tired of cleaning up the mess that real Christmas trees bring in each year, this option at Amazon is a great alternative. It's unclear exactly when its sale price will disappear, so be sure to snap up the 9-foot-tall tree now, as an early gift that will keep on giving, long after this holiday season is over.

