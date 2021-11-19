These Artificial Christmas Trees Are on Sale for Up to $600 Off, and They're Selling Fast
Whether you've been unveiling your holiday decor from storage a few pieces at a time or you're patiently (or not so patiently) awaiting December's arrival to fully decorate your home, the time when nights are spent by the Christmas tree are quickly approaching. But in order to hang your ornaments and enjoy the sparkle of the lights, you first have to source a tree. If an artificial Christmas tree is on your holiday must-have list, Amazon has you covered — and some of the most popular trees are on sale now.
One of the secrets to a great Amazon find is knowing where to look, and we uncovered a number of on-sale Christmas trees from the shopper-preferred brand National Tree Company. Combined, their Christmas trees have thousands of five-star ratings and plenty of reviews. That's because the brand makes sure to offer trees in a variety of looks, styles, and lights to meet as many preferences as possible. Plus, the trees are available in a host of sizes, including 4.5 feet, 6.5 feet, 7.5 feet, and even 9 feet — and prices start at just $59.99.
Shop National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Trees:
- 4-Foot Evergreen Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree, $95.99 (orig. $224.99)
- 4.5-Foot Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Kingswood Fir Christmas Tree, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- 6.5-Foot Artificial North Valley Spruce Christmas Tree, $87.51 (orig. $131.24)
- 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Full Christmas Tree, $249.99 (orig. $499.99)
- 7-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial North Valley Spruce Full White Christmas Tree, $223.32 (orig. $399.99)
- 7.5-Foot Artificial Pre-Lit Carolina Pine Christmas Tree, $403.49 (orig. 619.99)
- 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Frasier Grande Full Christmas Tree, $489.99 (orig. $1,099.99)
- 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Downswept Douglas Fir Christmas Tree, $499 (orig. $749.99)
- 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial North Valley Spruce Full Christmas Tree, $209.99 (orig. $539.99)
Although each of the on-sale trees differs in a variety of ways, every National Tree Company Christmas tree also has plenty in common. Every model is designed with hinged branches that unfold easily for a quick setup you can complete in 60 minutes or less, depending on the tree's size. Plus, the materials used in every tree are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant to help to alleviate these respective seasonal concerns.
"After reading all the reviews I went ahead and ordered this tree," wrote one reviewer about the Pre-Lit Slim Kingswood Fir Christmas Tree and continued, "I live in an apartment and need a small slim tree. This Christmas tree is just perfect for my needs. Very easy to assemble. There are a fair number of branches to hang ornaments on. Just perfect for small tight spaces! This tree looks splendid when decorated. I would highly recommend this very cute small tree!"
Every artificial Christmas tree from the brand is also designed with fullness in mind. The goal is for each tree to have a life-like, hearty appearance, similar to a real Christmas tree, without the hassle of trekking through a farm to find the perfect tree or spending time sweeping up pine needles scattered throughout your home.
"This is the first time in 37 years we have purchased an artificial tree," wrote one five-star reviewer about the Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree, and they added it will be "the last tree we will ever buy!" They continued, "I can't say enough about how realistic this tree is. It even has imperfections in some of the tips just like a real one… We were afraid this tree would look 'too real' and in effect fake, but no way! It is great. I'm glad we took the chance. We put it up early because we were really curious as to how it would look, and we love it!"
As you embrace the excitement of the holiday season, why not shop for a Christmas tree you can enjoy year after year and with ease? Make sure to choose your National Tree Company tree while styles are in stock and the sales are live. Then, you can get to decorating and enjoy your tree all season long.
Buy It! 4-Foot Evergreen Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree, $95.99 (orig. $224.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 4.5-Foot Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Kingswood Fir Christmas Tree, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 6.5-Foot Artificial North Valley Spruce Christmas Tree, $87.51 (orig. $131.24); amazon.com
Buy It! 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Full Christmas Tree, $249.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 7-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial North Valley Spruce Full White Christmas Tree, $223.32 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 7.5-Foot Artificial Pre-Lit Carolina Pine Christmas Tree, $403.49 (orig. 619.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Frasier Grande Full Christmas Tree, $489.99 (orig. $1,099.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Downswept Douglas Fir Christmas Tree, $499 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial North Valley Spruce Full Christmas Tree, $209.99 (orig. $539.99); amazon.com