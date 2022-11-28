This 7.5-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree Is 45% Off Today at Amazon

Shoppers say the pre-lit tree looks “absolutely stunning”

Published on November 28, 2022 09:00 PM

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Photo: Amazon

Since Thanksgiving is now behind us, the first order of business is to decorate your home for the season — if you haven't already. And if you're planning on buying an artificial Christmas tree this year (or looking to replace your old one), what better time is there to shop than during Cyber Week?

If you're looking for an impactful tree that doesn't take a lot of setup time, then the National Tree Company 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree is the one for you, according to Amazon shoppers. Right now, in the final hours of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, the fake Christmas tree is 45 percent off, saving you nearly $200.

Its realistic-looking branches hinge into place, making it very easy for even first-time tree owners to assemble. Dotted with LED lights that can change with just a click of a button from white to multi-colored, it truly doesn't need anything else to look its holiday best. And with a height of 7.5 feet and a base diameter of 59 inches, the artificial Christmas tree will make a fabulous living room centerpiece.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Amazon

Buy It! National Tree Company 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, $365.59 (orig. $659.99); amazon.com

The under-$400 artificial tree comes in four parts and is made from durable, high-quality materials and equipped with hypoallergenic, fire-resistant needles. So this Christmas tree, as one shopper wrote, "will be in the family for years and years!"

The holiday tree has been a hit with thousands of Amazon shoppers, in fact. One five-star reviewer, who called the tree "absolutely stunning," also wrote that the "branches have held up great!" They also mentioned that it's "easy to assemble and disassemble." Another shared, "The light options are really cool. It's nicer than any tree I've seen in stores that are 2 to 3 times the price."

A different shopper explained that it was their "first faux tree" and they were uncertain about buying one. But in the end, they were very happy with their purchase: "It looks beautiful. Very full, good light count, very real looking from across the room."

​​If you're tired of sweeping up pine needles, pick up this artificial Christmas tree at Amazon before the Cyber Monday sale is over.

