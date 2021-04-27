This Affordable Desk from Amazon Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home Office

Profile Menu
Many of us have been working from home for over a year now, and for some, working remotely is all they know. Part of staying productive while working from home is ensuring your space is comfortable, functional, and just right for your needs. If you’re looking to make your home office space more comfortable, you should start with the perfect office desk. The Nathan James Writing Desk from Amazon is simple, chic, and a customer-favorite.
When it comes to furniture, it’s easy to imagine dropping several hundred dollars to get a quality piece, but that’s not the case here. For $106.78, you can purchase the Nathan James desk, which is14 percent off right now.
The affordability isn’t the only factor getting shoppers to take the plunge and add this to their homes — for many, it’s all about the design.Sleek, minimalist, and functional are just a few of the words to describe the fan-favorite writing desk. The metal frame keeps your space looking clean, and the glossy finish adds an elevated touch to whatever room the desk lives in.Add some lighting, flowers or plants, books, magazines, stationery or other office essentials to place right beside you as you work. There’s also enough room to enjoy a cup of coffee and breakfast or lunch while you work.
Buy It! Nathan James Writing Desk, $106.78; amazon.com
If you’re not the most handy person, you don’t have to worry. Thanks to the uncomplicated nature of the design, assembly should take no longer than 30 minutes and requires minimal tools. The desk keeps your floors safe as well, with six adjustable floor foot protectors to place underneath and prevent scratching. With the dimensions coming in at 43 inches by 24 inches by 29 inches, making it ideal for a variety of different-sized spaces.
“It's very sturdy and the perfect size for what I need now that I find myself working from home everyday. I have two monitors and a keyboard and I still have enough room to take notes, etc,” one customer said. Shoppers are also very satisfied with the desk’s simple assembly process. “It’s a sturdy little desk and will work great for young kids. It took me about 15 minutes to put together, and if you’re not very handy it will still only take you 25 minutes max,” one explained.
You can add this minimalistic desk to your space from Amazon and upgrade your home office today. The brand offers a trial period of 100 days or your money back if dissatisfied.
