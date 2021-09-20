This 'Beautifully-Crafted' Faux Marble Table Is Now Under $150, and Shoppers Can't Believe It
Furnishing a room takes time, patience, and in some cases, a lot of searching. Finding that perfect piece is no easy task — especially when there are many stylish and well-reviewed options to choose from. If you're currently on the hunt for a coffee table, Amazon shoppers have found a "beautifully crafted" faux marble option that's currently under $150.
Prepare a place in your living area for the chic Nathan James faux marble coffee table. The circular piece has a "glossy" white faux marble finish on the top and sturdy criss-crossed metal legs. Shoppers can choose from two shades for the legs: matte black or brass gold. Both come with stoppers to protect your floors. At a little more than three feet wide and long, the table will fit in a variety of living spaces.
Buy It! Faux White Marble Round Table, $144.09 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
One reviewer, who built their table in less than 15 minutes, wrote: "It is absolutely gorgeous. The faux marble top looks beautiful, is sturdy and the black metal legs are exquisite. It compliments our mid-century modern decor and would no doubt work for most styles because of the furniture's elegant styling."
For those with children, another reviewer shared a helpful note regarding the table's design. "The table adds a touch of glamour with its marble finish. We love how well it blends with the tone of the room. The edges and curves are soft enough to not hurt kids playing around it. It's a beautiful center table."
Suitable for smaller spaces and lightweight enough that you can easily move it about a room, the table has become a source of compliments for some customers. "It looks expensive. Everyone was so impressed. It's worth the price," a reviewer wrote.
There's no telling how long the special pricing on this table will last, but act fast, because you don't want to miss out on an option that's "easy-to-clean, goes well with decor and looks expensive.″
