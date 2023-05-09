Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18

If you're anything like me, you were taking notes while Nate Berkus' and Jeremiah Brent's shared their chic design tips during the second season of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. With the recent season finale of the show, it might be time to put those notes into action. Luckily, you don't have to spend a ton of money in the process.

Nate Berkus recently launched Nate Home, a collection of affordable home goods in partnership with mDesign that's available to shop at Amazon. The Nate Home collection features tons of stylish and functional products, from bedding to towels to storage. And Amazon just dropped can't-miss deals on some of the best Nate Home products, with savings up to 60 percent.

The items are also available with fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so members can enjoy their gorgeous new duvet covers and bath towels ASAP (and in time for Mother's Day!). If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the world of Prime perks, which includes Prime Video, Amazon Photos, and Try Before You Buy.

To get you started, we've done some digging to find the 12 best deals on Nate Home products at Amazon right now. There are major discounts across all categories of the collection, with prices starting at $18. Keep reading to see what's on sale.

Best Nate Home Amazon Deals

To turn your bedroom into a dreamy sleep sanctuary, give it an upgrade with the discounted bedding and throws by Nate Home. This four-piece sheet set is marked down to its lowest price ever and is made from breathable and buttery-soft cotton sateen that's great for all-year use, according to the brand. And to literally top it off, snag this all-season quilt set or this cotton duvet cover set, which each come in a variety of neutral colors and patterns that can lend themselves to a number of different home aesthetics. Plus, they also promise all-year comfort — even hot summer nights.

There are also impressive markdowns on bathroom linens. This cotton terry washcloth set boasts a 60 percent discount, so you may want to add more than one of its color varieties to your cart right now. Or, to add some stylish flair to your bathroom, try this six-piece bath towel set that comes in three geometric patterns and colors. The towels are made from 100 percent cotton, which makes them super soft, absorbent, and totally luxurious. In addition to saying they "love the print" of the towels, one shopper raved about the "excellent quality" in their review.

On your way out, don't miss the deals on Nate Home's minimalist organizational products, too. These wide-set plastic bins would make an excellent solution to pantry, cabinet, and refrigerator clutter alike, while these airtight food storage containers can save you from an avalanche of cereal boxes and flour bags. You can also save a few bucks on this two-tier turntable organizer that can be used as a spice rack in a kitchen, cosmetics holder in a bathroom, or functional centerpiece on a dining table.

Hurry over to Amazon to shop Nate Home by Nate Berkus while so many super-chic pieces are on sale. You don't want to miss these deals! Keep scrolling for more of the best pieces from the sale.

