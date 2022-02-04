Nate Berkus Says Jeremiah Brent Taught Him 'Great Love Can Come Around Again' After Death of Partner

Nate Berkus is feeling grateful to have found a "great love" not once, but twice.

The interior designer, 50, and his husband Jeremiah Brent, 37, opened up about their 10-year relationship in PEOPLE's Love Issue, where Berkus also spoke candidly about the impact his relationship with his late partner, Argentinian photographer Fernando Bengoechea, who died in the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami, has had on his and Brent's marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking about what his husband has taught him about love, Berkus says, "The biggest lesson, for me, is that no matter what I've been through — and I've been very public about what I've survived — I will believe, because [Jeremiah] taught me to believe, that if you do the work on yourself that's necessary to make yourself available to great love, then it's possible that great love can come around again."

Nate Berkus late partner Fernando Nate Berkus/Instagram. Inset: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

For Brent, who had never been in a serious relationship before meeting Berkus at 26, their instant bond on their first date in 2012 was a welcome surprise. "I remember thinking to myself, oh God, what is this? This is not what I thought it was," says Brent. "There was something about him that, in his presence, I just felt so safe."

For Berkus, it marked an unexpected fresh start.

"My mother said to me, when Jeremiah and I met, 'The light is back in your eyes,'" Berkus recalls. "And I remember thinking to myself, I know. You're right. I know."

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent and kids Poppy and Oskar | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Oprah alum has often talked about how Bengoechea is a part of his and Brent's story and even named his and Brent's son Oskar, 3, as a tribute to him. (They also share daughter Poppy, 6.)

"[Fernando's] middle name was Oskar," Berkus told PEOPLE exclusively of the poignant inspiration in April 2018 — and what's more surprising, the tribute "was actually Jeremiah's idea."

"We have always honored Fernando's memory in our relationship. He's a part of our love story," explains Brent. "It's such an important chapter in Nate's life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us."

WATCH THIS: Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent on Their "Love at First Sight" Meeting: "Our First Date Never Ended"

Berkus famously shared the story of the tsunami with Oprah in 2005.

He and Bengoechea were on vacation in Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka, when the natural disaster occurred and were swept out of their accommodation, a beachfront hut, by the force of the wave. They managed to stay together through the rushing water, but were eventually separated. When the waves receded, Bengoechea was reported as missing and was never found.