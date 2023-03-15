Nate Berkus Just Launched a Chic Homeware Brand You Can Shop at Amazon — and Prices Start at $20

Nate Home is full of “classic and relevant and layerable” bedding, decor, organization products, and more

If you've been drooling over the timeless, tidy, and oh-so chic designs from the new season of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, you're in luck. Nate Berkus just launched a new collection of home goods with mDesign, and you can shop it at Amazon.

Nate Home is brimming with gorgeous home accents and stylish essentials including bedding, towels, and storage solutions. All of the products are made to stand the test of time: The textiles are crafted with soft and breathable fabrics like cotton, the organizational products use sturdy materials like ash wood and stainless steel, and nothing is overly trendy — these are pieces you will live with for years.

Berkus tells PEOPLE, "The whole goal for me with Nate Home was to craft something that, 10 years from now, would still feel classic and relevant and layerable with the precious things that people bring into their homes that tell their story."

Keep reading to see some of the collection's most functional, fashionable, and reviewer-revered designs — starting at just $20.

Best Nate Home Amazon Finds

For cozy bedroom additions, Amazon shoppers have a number of bedding options, ranging from understated to bold. The 2-Piece All-Season Cotton Percale Quilt Set comes in three unique prints to add flare to your bedroom, all in versatile shades like beige and gray that will easily blend into your existing setup. There's also the 250-thread count 3-Piece All-Season Cotton Duvet Cover Set, which is ideal for hot sleepers and comes in three neutral patterns.

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 2-Piece All-Season Cotton Percale Quilt Set, $119.99–$139.99; amazon.com

You can also pair your new duvet or quilt set with the 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Sheet Set, along with an assortment of velvety throw pillows and woven blankets to turn your bed into a chic oasis.

Reviewers love the bathroom textiles from the collection — the 4-Piece Cotton Terry Bath Towel Set is currently ranking at the top spot in its category, and one shopper even called it "perfection." There's also a patterned towel set and a variety of non-slip bath rugs to choose from.

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 4-Piece Cotton Terry Bath Towel Set, $49.99–$79.99; amazon.com

If you're looking to upgrade your storage options, there are tons of functional pieces to house your odds and ends. Create additional space with the Under-Shelf Hanging Organizer Drawer, which attaches under cabinets and shelves to provide another tier of storage. According to the brand, it can be installed with the included tension screws — no need for tools or hardware .

You'll also find useful organizing products, like a set of airtight food storage containers and metal storage bins. There's also a handy two-tier turntable organizer that you can use to store anything from spice jars in your kitchen to cosmetics in your bathroom.

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus Under-Shelf Hanging Organizer Drawer, $39.99; amazon.com

Give your home a spring refresh with these timeless designs from Nate Home at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see more treasures from the collection.

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 4-Piece 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $59.99–$89.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 2-Piece 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Pillowcase Set, $19.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $64.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 3-Piece 250-Thread Count All-Season Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $89.99–$109.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 2-Tier Turntable Organizer, $26.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Velvet Throw Pillow, $39.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Textured Woven Throw Blanket, $69.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus 4-Piece Cotton Jacquard Geometric Pattern Bath Towel Set, $64.99–$99.99; amazon.com

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nate Home by Nate Berkus Set of White Metal Perforated Storage Bins, $69.99–$189.99; amazon.com

