Nate Berkus Is Selling the House He's Owned for Less Than a Year — Here's Why

Interiors guru and Oprah acolyte Nate Berkus has had some gorgeous homes over the years. But unlike serial celeb flippers like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Garner and Jeremy Renner, Berkus and his husband, designer Jeremiah Brent, haven’t bought and sold homes in quick succession — until now.

Berkus, 44, picked up this stunning property in Los Angeles last October for $2.36 million, according to Trulia, and has now listed the Spanish-style home for $2.995 million with agent Brent Watson of Compass.

Although the five-bedroom, five-bath home is certainly stunning, Berkus and Brent, along with adorable daughter Poppy, never actually lived in it and “never intended to,” according to a spokesperson for Berkus. “They saw this amazing 1920s house in the Hollywood Hills, and loved the potential,” the rep explains. Instead, they had other plans for the property.

“They love working on design projects together, and this was perfect for them to jump into as it was an opportunity to refresh the home in a way that was true to the original design,” Berkus’ spokesperson says. “It also allowed them to work on a project without having to uproot their family.”

The 3,643 square-foot space is full of natural light and classic features including double staircases, high ceilings, picture windows and more.

Each of the upstairs bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, with the master boasting a private patio with a city view. The fully equipped chef’s kitchen has built-in storage (perfect for displaying buys from Berkus’ collections), a large prep space and bright white finishes.

The exteriors are almost as stunning as the interiors. Multiple gardens, charming walking paths and a large swimming pool make for an all-around ideal L.A. space.