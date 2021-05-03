Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Mark 7th Anniversary with Sweet Posts: 'Every day I Choose You'

The HGTV stars, who share two children, celebrated seven years of marriage with touching photos and messages shared on Instagram

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are celebrating seven years of marriage!

On Monday, the HGTV stars, who recently competed on season 2 of Rock the Block, both shared touching posts on Instagram for their anniversary. The pair tied the knot in May 2014 at New York City's iconic public library after announcing their engagement the year before in Peru.

"Seven years later and you're still my favorite person. Always," Berkus, 49, captioned a photo of the two from their wedding day.

Brent, 36, also shared a black and white photo from an intimate moment the couple shared.

"We were legally married 7 yrs ago today. I remember the moment you looked at me and told me to trust you...'trust this love, it doesn't happen.' We never looked back. Every day I choose you. Happy Anniversary my love. You are my everything," he added.

Berkus and Brent currently live in New York City with their daughter Poppy, 5, and son Oskar, 2. In December, Berkus and Brent shared that they were doing a massive re-decorating of their beach house in Montauk, New York, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The interior designers also previously gave PEOPLE an inside look at the trendy tiny house they built in their backyard last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Give a Tour of the Mini Home in Their Montauk Backyard

"My new obsession is small spaces," Berkus said. "So, we have this unfinished shed structure outside that we've been working on over the last month and a half or so, just to kind of create this little space for if we did have family come into town eventually. A place for people to stay."

Credit: Jeremiah brent/ instagram

Over the past year at home, the two have spent time with their children and tried to get creative in hopes of feeling a bit normal in uncertain times.

"We need relaxation rituals. We need to honor the habits and the things we've put in place to make us function and tell our bodies what time of day it is and what we're meant to be doing," Berkus told PEOPLE in March.