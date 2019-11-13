Nate Berkus’s Husband Jeremiah Brent Finds Him Sexiest When He’s Reading: ‘It's Really Cute'

Reading truly is fundamental for Nate Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent.

“The thing that is the sexiest to me about Nate is he is just this crazy database of information,” Brent, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. “He is insatiable when it comes to reading, he reads three books a month. It calms me down to lay in bed next to him and see him reading.”

Berkus, 48, calls bed his favorite place to read.

“I can’t read outside of bed,” he says. “I can do it on vacation on a deck chair, but I always start to fall asleep after — well, depending on how good the book is. But it’s a nightly thing. It calms me down, it takes me out of the chaos of the day and transports me to Vienna in 1930 or Greenwich Village in the 18th century. I’m really interested in knowing what’s come before.”

RELATED: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Launch a New ‘Modern’ and ‘Vintage-Inspired’ Furniture Line

Image zoom Jeremiah Brent (top) and Nate Berkus in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2019 issue. Victoria Stevens

While Brent prefers watching House Hunters before going to sleep, he appreciates his husband’s nightly ritual. “There’s something very comforting to me about seeing him reading,” Brent says. “Since the day I met him, there’s always a stack of books next to our nightstand and I like the way it looks. I like the ceremony of it. It’s really cute.”

Watch the full episode of Sexiest Man Alive: He’s Sexiest When…, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Outside of the home, Berkus shares his love of reading with his social media followers through monthly #NatesReads book picks.

“I started #NatesReads on social media, not because I wanted to be dictatorial about what I thought people should be reading, but just because books have brought me so much joy and knowledge and excitement and exposure that I wanted to share what I really love with people,” Berkus explains. “It’s a way for me to support authors that I love and admire.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Launch New ‘Modern’ and ‘Vintage-Inspired’ Furniture Line

Berkus got his passion for reading from his parents and now, he’s passing his love of a good book along to the children he shares with fellow interior designer Brent: daughter Poppy, 6, and son Oskar, 19 months.

“We’ve always read to the kids, every night both kids get books,” Brent says. “That’s really important, and they love books. Our daughter is obsessed with reading and books, so it’s really sweet. She has her own little personal library.”

Berkus adds, “She can’t really read, though, but she pretends she can because she’s memorized some of them.”

Those tender family moments together make Brent even more attracted to his husband, who he wed in 2014.

RELATED: Nate Berkus Remembers Late Partner Who Died in Asian Tsunami on his Birthday

For more from the Sexiest Man Alive issue, featuring all the hottest guys in Hollywood, click here and pick up this week’s PEOPLE, on stands Friday, Nov. 15!

“Watching the way he navigates raising our children and his strength and his fortitude and his ability to always be there, he’s just the rock for our family, and that stability I find really sexy,” Brent says. “We never thought that we were going to have a family and kids. The fact that we get to have this journey together, it’s really special.”