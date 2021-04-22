House Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Designed on HGTV's Rock the Block Sells for $635,000

While Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent didn't take home the win on Rock the Block's latest season, the home they renovated in Dallas, Georgia, was snatched up quickly

Jeremiah Brent Can't Stop Crying in the New Season of 'Nate and Jeremiah By Design'

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent may not have won first place on Rock the Block season 2, but their talents have ensured the home they flipped was sold in record time.

The HGTV stars' project on the show — a 4,120-square-foot multi-story "European farmhouse"-style property in Dallas, Georgia — sold for its full asking price of $635,000 last week, according to Realtor.com, after first going on the market early last month. Fellow network stars Anita and Ken Corsini of Flip or Flop Atlanta were their listing agents.

Brent, 36, and Berkus, 49, used $40,000 of their allotted $225,000 on the brick exterior, and the rest of the budget on upgrades to the kitchen, a screened-in porch and a completely separate living space in the basement, complete with two bedrooms, a separate entrance and a full kitchen.

They also transformed a small room with no windows inside the six-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property into a home theater.

Other standouts of the home include the elegant porch attached to an indoor sitting room (complete with two sets of French doors), checkered flooring and a kitchen that now boasts glass shelves, forest-green cabinetry and reclaimed wood on its island.

On the latest season of Rock the Block, Brent and Berkus competed against three other teams of celebrity designers: Holmes on Homes's Mike Holmes and Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria; My Lottery Dream Home's David Bromstad and 50K Three Ways' Tiffany Brooks; and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home.

The handy duos worked together to completely transform identical, three-story homes on the same suburban block in just one month, each with a budget of $225,000.

Special guests popped up along the way to judge them on their design challenges, and the overall winning team was set to go home with bragging rights — and their names on the block's street sign.

Although Berkus and Brent won two challenges on the show, the Kleinschmidts ended up taking home the grand prize, with Brian telling HGTV, "We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we're in that same category?! It just blows my mind!"

"We kept going for functionality, and what we know adds true value — and it paid off. And now we have a street named after us!" added Mika.

Season 1 of Rock the Block, which premiered in October 2019, was hosted by Drew Scott and featured Victoria, Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk, Restored by the Fords' Leanne Ford and Hidden Potential's Jasmine Roth competing as individuals.