WATCH: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Restore Family Heirloom in New Show: 'Feels Like Coming Home'

"It just feels like home," a satisfied homeowner tells Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from their new HGTV show The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are getting personal with their latest HGTV series.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the premiere episode of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, premiering October 5 on Discovery+, the married interior designers travel to the borough of Queens in New York City, where they help sisters Lauren and Lisa renovate their dated childhood home following the death of their mother, Florence.

While helping them decide what to keep and what to part with, the Rock the Block alums comes across a carved wooden end table with a top that opens to reveal a music box that no longer plays. A family heirloom that their ancestors brought over from Italy, the item was a "definite keep" for the sisters.

But the designers couldn't bring themselves to just display the broken piece. "We had this fixed because it wasn't playing music before. The meaning of the song is coming home," Berkus, 49, tells the sisters, who note of the tune: "It just feels like home."

As seen on HGTV’s Starting Over with Nate and Jeremiah, Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus pose in the renovated Carroll's house. Credit: HGTV

In The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, the fathers-of-two — they share daughter Poppy, 6, and son Oskar, 3 — help their clients sort through the most sentimental possessions in their life before making over their home while paying tribute to their personal history. "In the end, we deliver homes that feel exactly like the people who live in them," Brent, 36, says in a press release for the series.

"We believe in telling people's stories through their homes," Berkus adds. "We help figure out what matters most to them, because filling a home with things that have meaning is the most important element of design."

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, recently made a big change to their living situation as well. They sold their West Village townhouse last month for $13.5 million and have not yet revealed where they've moved to. During quarantine, they split their time between the New York City residence and their Montauk beach house, which they renovated last year, complete with a newly built cottage in the backyard.