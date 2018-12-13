Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent List L.A. Home Where They Planned to 'Put Down Roots' for $14M

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are selling their L.A. mansion.

The married interior designers and TLC stars—who share daughter Poppy, 3, and son Oskar Michael, 8 months—have listed the home they once pictured raising their family in.

Initially, the pair told Architectural Digest they thought the 9-000-square-foot Spanish Colonial might be too extravagant, but once they starting planning a family, they considered settling down there.

“Our immediate reaction was, ‘Who lives like this? Certainly not us.’” Berkus told AD in the magazine’s January 2017 issue. But Brent, also an interior designer, said they quickly changed their minds when they saw the picture-perfect yard, complete with a big oak tree ready for a swing.

“We pictured Poppy, and eventually the rest of our family, playing under that tree, and we thought this was a place we could put down roots,” Brent said.

According to Variety, the couple paid Marta Kauffman, who created Friends and Grace and Frankie, $8.185 million for the property in an off-market deal in 2016. Brent and Berkus told AD that their run-in with the former owner and her daughter (who were not named in the piece) was what sealed the deal for them to purchase it.

They saw the duo sipping wine in the spacious kitchen with an eat-in island, and they pictured their future.

“Jeremiah and I had the exact same thought — that we’d like to raise kids who want to hang out with us when they grow up,” Berkus added. “There was a lot of love there and you could feel that energy.”

However, now they seem to have had a change of heart, as the home, located in Los Angeles’s Hancock Park neighborhood, is on the market for $13.795 million with Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker.

A representative for Berkus had no comment about the listing.

The home contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and features stunning original architectural detailing like an octagonal coffered ceiling in the dining room.

The master suite features a fireplace, a private terrace, a double walk-in closet and a bathroom with hand-painted wall murals and a dual vanity.

In the backyard, the stunning brown and white patio tile extends past a koi pond toward a swimming pool and spa, which is surrounded by ample seating areas with an outdoor fireplace and an oak tree.

Berkus previously bought, renovated and sold a home in New York City’s West Village, and later purchased a nearby penthouse that he shared with Brent for $6 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, and listed it for $10.5 in 2015. They eventually received $9.8 million of the asking price according to the NY Observer.

The couple also quickly bought and sold a “project” house in LA that they picked up for a reported $2.36 million and listed for $2.95 two years later.