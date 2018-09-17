Nate Berkus Celebrates 47th Birthday with Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake: 'No I'm Not Sharing'

Nate Berkus is ringing in his 47th birthday in the best way possible: with an ice cream cake.

The Nate and Jeremiah By Design star posted a video of himself in his kitchen with his chocolate and vanilla cake.

“So, I’m 47. This is my Dairy Queen cake,” he says in the video before taking a bite of the slice. “I don’t have to share it.”

The interior designer, who just introduced a new furniture line with his husband, Jeremiah Brent, for Living Spaces, was so pleased with his yellow-and-blue cake that he posted not one but two stories about it on his Instagram account. “All I wanted for my birthday was this cake,” Berkus wrote in the first boomerang of him licking icing off the serving spatula.

For the second story, he posted a photo of himself smiling with the cake and captioned it with “[cake emoji] + more [cake emoji] please @dairyqueen.”

While Berkus opted for a lighthearted celebration of his birthday, Brent shared a sentimental message on Instagram.

“My everything. Nothing will compare to being in your arms,” Brent wrote. “You are the most spectacular person, father, husband. You are my whole heart. Happy birthday love @nateberkus.”

The HGTV stars, who married in 2014, are parents to daughter Poppy, 3, and son Oskar Michael, 6 months.