Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Respond to Gay Wedding Cake Ruling: 'We’re Not Going Anywhere'

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are “standing up and representing” non-traditional families.

Following Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple was within his rights to do so, Berkus and Brent shared a message of resilience for their family and others like theirs.

“Our response has always been to live openly and honestly, and we’re going to continue to do that,” says Brent, who married fellow designer Berkus in 2015. “That is our reaction, you know, we’re not going anywhere.”

The pair have two children together: Poppy, 3, and Oskar, 2 months.

“Our message as a couple has always been about inclusion. We don’t judge other people who are different than we are. We would prefer that other people don’t judge us, but we understand the world that we live in,” adds Berkus, who spoke to PEOPLE at their Huggies Made By You launch event.

He adds, “[We] let people into our home to see really what our life is all about. Those things are all decisions. And we take the responsibility of that very seriously.” The couple’s TLC series Nate and Jeremiah by Design also follows their life at home and features their kids.

Brent previously talked to PEOPLE about their decision to let their children be in the show. “It’s a renovation show, but you’re also getting to come into the lives of two gay dads and their family, so that’s a great thing in and of itself,” he said in 2017. “You can see that we’re just like you. That’s exactly what the show is about.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The verdict was a 7-2 decision.

“The Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s consideration of this case was inconsistent with the state’s obligation of religious neutrality,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in the majority opinion. “The reason and motive for the baker’s refusal were based on his sincere religious beliefs and convictions.”

Phillips offered the couple other baked goods, but refused to make them one of his signature custom cakes for the occasion, citing his religious belief that marriage is between a man and a woman.