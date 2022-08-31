Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Show Off NYC Penthouse They Bought Back After Selling It in 2016 — See Inside!

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are getting back to their New York City roots

In Architectural Digest's October cover story, the HGTV stars show off their newly designed NYC apartment — a place they called home once before.

Berkus, 50, and Brent, 37, first moved into the Greenwich Village home back in 2013, just a year before the designers got married, sold it in 2016, then bought it back in 2021.

After selling the apartment, which was also featured on the cover of AD in 2015, they moved to Los Angeles and renovated a stunning Spanish Colonial villa. The couple lived on the West Coast for three years before realizing that New York would always be where their family belonged.

Returning to the city with their children, Poppy, 7, and Oskar, 4, the pair moved into a townhouse in the West Village, but Brent tells AD that their Greenwich Village place was always "the one that got away."

Nate Berkus - Architectural Digest
Kelly Marshall/AD

As fate would have it, the new owners of their beloved Fifth Avenue apartment were ready to sell the place two years after the Brent-Berkus family moved back to the East Coast.

The couple decided to sell their Big Apple townhouse — for a reported $13.5 million last August — and make an offer on their old home. After moving back in, the pair quickly began new renovations.

The allure of the apartment is still fully intact for the couple. Berkus describes the home as "a wedding cake" that also resembles "an old Parisian apartment, with all the plaster and the French doors," he says.

The redesigned kitchen features a new marble island and countertops, but the eye-catching, greenhouse-like glass ceiling and bronze detailing from their previous residency are intact.

"Every morning when I come upstairs into the kitchen, with the light coming through, I'm just so grateful," Brent tells AD.

Nate Berkus - Architectural Digest
Kelly Marshall/AD

The dining room is equally as impressive with its mirrored wall and antique pendant light. Large windows line the side of the family room allowing for a generous view of the neighborhood, and a large velvet rug adds a cozy feel to the space.

In the primary bedroom, forest-motif wallpaper pairs with a dark leather 1960s sofa. In the adjoining bath, two sinks equipped with bronze fittings sit against a book-matched marble slab wall. The spacious closet includes custom shelving to fit the couple's wardrobe — and Berkus's exacting organization.

Poppy's room takes on a more colorful approach, with its pink "mythical" wallpaper and rose-hued headboard. Cloud-shaped light fixtures add a dreamy touch to the space.

Oskar's room has all different kinds of animals dance across its vibrant wallpaper, which is accented by a neon yellow sign featuring his name.

Nate Berkus - Architectural Digest
Kelly Marshall/AD

The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project stars revealed how special it was returning to their old home and expanding it into a space that could accommodate their family of four.

Brent says this is the place where they first discussed important topics as a couple, such as, "conversations about having children, conversations about planning a wedding. It's where all the dreaming began for us."

Berkus tells AD that the home reflects both of their design styles, making it the perfect space for them.

"It's a blend of his modernity and rule breaking, with my sort of traditionalism and crazy auction-house encyclopedic furniture history that lives in my brain," he says.

Read the full story and see more photos in the October issue of Architectural Digest or on archdigest.com.

