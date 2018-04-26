WATCH: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Try Their Hand at Trading Spaces in Crossover Episode

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are taking on a challenge they’ve never faced before — a $2,000 makeover budget.

The married interior designers and stars of TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah by Design will appear on Saturday’s episode of Trading Spaces. The dads of two, who welcomed their second child, son Oskar, in March, will step in for the show’s cast of regulars and each decorate a room for two sets of neighbors.

RELATED: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent on the Importance of Being ‘Two Gay Dads’ on Home Makeover TV: ‘We Believe in Opening Up the Doors’

TLC

Though they’re used to working together and dealing with the customary stresses of any makeover project, the stars will have to abide by the recently rebooted fan-favorite series’ extreme rules: a strict budget, a two-day timeline and just their two homeowners and a lone carpenter each to help them complete everything.

WATCH THIS: WATCH: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Name Their Dream Clients: ‘The Obamas’ (Including Sasha and Malia!)

RELATED: 18 Sweet Pics of Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent’s Daughter Poppy That Are Almost Too Cute to Handle

“These two guys are probably used to a bigger budget and they’re definitely used to more time, but today, they’ve got neither!” host Paige Davis warns.

Get an exclusive peek at how they fare in the clip above and tune in to Trading Spaces Saturday at 9:00 p.m. on TLC.