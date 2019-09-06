Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent List Their Fully-Furnished N.Y.C. Apartment for $800K

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are selling their N.Y.C. apartment — and you can buy it fully-decorated by the interior designers themselves.

The TLC stars — who share daughter Poppy, 4, and son Oskar Michael, 1 — listed their Greenwich Village one-bedroom for $800,000 on Wednesday with CORE Real Estate’s Emily Beare.

The 19th-century brownstone, located on East 12th Street, is part of a 10-unit co-op just off Fifth Avenue, boasting south facing windows, original pre-war details, a marble fireplace and more. Even more exciting for New Yorkers? There’s laundry in building!

Perhaps the most enticing part of the property, however, is the fact that it was styled by Berkus and Brent themselves, using a mix of both vintage pieces and more modern items from their current decor collections.

Rustic leather chairs pair with chic white suede couches and a dainty coffee table contrasts with a funnel-shaped dining table in the living room, perfecting high-end design in an authentic N.Y.C. space.

Fans of the couple’s work will be excited about the option to purchase the apartment fully-furnished — for an added cost, of course. The exact extra cost has not been confirmed, but can you really put a price tag on living somewhere curated by this expert duo?

In March, the pair made a deal to sell their L.A. mansion for $11.35 million, after listing it for $14 million in December, according to Variety.

Berkus previously bought, renovated and sold a home in New York City’s West Village, and later purchased a nearby penthouse that he shared with Brent for $6 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. They listed it for $10.5 million in 2015 and eventually received $9.8 million of the asking price according to the NY Observer.

The couple also quickly bought and sold a “project” house in L.A. that they picked up for a reported $2.36 million and listed for $2.95 two years later.