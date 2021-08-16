The married design experts purchased the 19th-century home in April 2019 for $9.75 million, according to property records

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Have Sold Their New York City Townhouse After Just 2 Years

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have sold their New York City townhouse after just two years of living there, PEOPLE can confirm.

The married interior designers, who are set to star on HGTV's upcoming series Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House, let go of their 1899-built West Village home. In an off-market deal brokered by Core Real Estate's Emily Beare, the house went for $13.5 million, the New York Post reports.

The couple purchased the property in April 2019 for $9.75 million, according to property records, after letting go of their 9,000-square-foot L.A. home, which they sold in March 2019 for $11.4 million, and moving back East.

Berkus, 49, and Brent, 36 — who married in 2014 and share daughter Poppy, 6, and son Oskar, 3 — opened up the doors to the family's West Village home for Architectural Digest's May 2020 issue, telling the publication that New York is a better fit for their family than L.A.

The design experts, who began dating and started their life together in New York, shared they decided to move West after Berkus's father died, to be closer to his family in Southern California. But the City of Angels just didn't feel like home in the same way.

"I felt untethered in Los Angeles," Brent said of their previous place. "It didn't feel like us."

They missed the energy and diversity of New York, and thought it would be a better place to raise the kids. "I realized that Poppy talked to the same 11 people every day," Brent added of their routine L.A. life.

When they moved back East and into a 3,400-square-foot living space, they realized they were going to have to do a serious purge of their belongings — a process Berkus said was at times, "painful."

"Our old living room had 30 pieces of furniture," Berkus explained at the time. "This one has six! But what you see is the best that we've got."

They turned the townhouse, which had been gutted right before they bought it and left feeling sterile, into a cozy, modern oasis full of family artifacts, working together to 'give it some soul again," Brent said.

While it's unclear where Brent and Berkus's primary residence will be next, the pair do own another home in New York state — in Montauk, at the tip of Long Island. The family of four split their time between the Montauk beach house and the West Village townhouse throughout the pandemic.

To pass the time, they also worked on a chic passion project at the beach house: building a mini home in their backyard.

