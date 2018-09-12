Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Debut Furniture Line Inspired by Their Own Home

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are making it easier than ever to copy the style of their enviable home for yourself.

The celebrity designers and stars of TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah By Design have partnered with home furnishings company Living Spaces to create a collection of sofas, sectionals, upholstered chairs and accessories inspired by their own lives, world travels and favorite items they’ve collected over the years.

“Our partnership with Living Spaces is rooted in designing spaces that people can live comfortably in,” the dads of two — they welcomed son Oskar Michael in March — tell PEOPLE. “Because of the sheer inventory and approachable price-points, there’s so many ways we’re able design a space that can suit various lifestyles.”

They add, “We are excited to connect people to the emotional side of building a home.”

Here are five pieces we’re eyeing from the new line, out today!

Kelly Settee, $800.

2. and 3. Liv Sofa, $995, and Emile Lounge Chairs, $799 each.

4. Gwen Chair, $750.

5. Soane 3-Piece Sectional, $2,795.

Shop the full collection on livingspaces.com.