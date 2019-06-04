Nashville Flipped Star Troy Shafer's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Image zoom Troy Shafer/Instagram

Nashville Flipped star Troy Dean Shafer died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 38, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, the DIY Network house flipper died “due to combined drug toxicity.” The specific drugs in his system were not made public.

Troy, who hosted the series Nashville Flipped beginning in 2016, died on April 28. His brother Tim told TMZ he died in his sleep and had no known medical conditions, so his death came as a shock to his family. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony.

A representative for DIY Network told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, “The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped. We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Troy graduated from Penn State University and had moved from his hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania, to Nashville ten years ago to pursue dreams of becoming a country music star, according to a DIY Network biography. But his background in building and his talent for restoring homes led him to start a business flipping houses.

Nashville Flipped follows Troy, his wife Becky, and his team of construction managers as they renovate run-down properties and create custom designs for the owners of historic Tennessee homes.

Troy also starred in two pilot episodes for a show called Restoring Nashville on DIY, which aired in October 2018.

Nashville Flipped premiered in 2016 and has completed two seasons. Season 2 premiered in June 2017. It next airs on DIY Network on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 a.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.